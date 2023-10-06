loading…

Hamas has 6 special units that are optimized in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas deployed an army of about 1,000 fighters to launch its most devastating attack on Israel in decades. They organized them into special units

Some of the operations or training carried out by the units were captured in videos released by Hamas and its armed wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades. Other footage of the operation comes from witnesses.

The following are 6 special Hamas units involved in Operation Storm Al-Aqsa

1. Training Unit



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, a source close to Hamas said the group’s fighters have been training in Gaza since the last conflict in 2021. Sometimes carrying out exercises in plain sight.

The drills involved building mock Israeli settlements to carry out military landings and training to storm them.

The Joint Space for Palestinian Resistance Factions, led by the military wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, released photos on its Telegram channel on December 28, 2022 showing images of training for “attacks behind enemy lines”, including training to capture Israeli soldiers.

2. Missile Unit



Photo/Reuters

At the start of the operation, Hamas said it had fired 3,000 rockets in the first attack. The Israeli military said 2,500 rockets were fired, noting the bombardment at around 6.30am.

The rockets were intended to cause surprise and confusion as well as provide cover for Hamas fighters to break through the fortified fence surrounding Gaza and carry out operations.

3. Air Unit



Photo/Reuters

Teams of fighters using hang gliders, or motorized paragliders, fly across the border and secure terrain for the main ground attack.

Video released by Hamas showed the unit, with badges bearing the name of the Air Force Falcon Squadron, apparently training for the attack. Some militants use single-person paragliders and others use two-person paragliders. It shows them practicing to land on targets with weapons ready.

4. Elite Commando Unit



Photo/Reuters