Suara.com – The end of September to the beginning of October is commemorated by the Indonesian people to remember the tragic moment called G30S/PKI.

The incident with the backdrop of a coup 58 years ago resulted in the deaths of six generals and one officer. Their bodies were thrown into a well in the Lubang Buaya area, East Java.

The historical events of the G30S/PKI were then used as the theme of a series of Indonesian films, including Amanda Manopo’s latest project entitled Kupu Kupu Kertas. Check out other G30S PKI themed films below.

1. Paper Butterflies

Film Tema G30S PKI. (YouTube/CINEMA 21)

Kupu Kupu Kertas, starring Amanda Manopo and Reza Arap, is set in 1965 in Banyuwangi, East Java. It is planned that the film Kupu Kupu Kertas will start showing in cinemas in December 2023.

2. Betrayal of the G30S/PKI

Film Tema G30S PKI. (YouTube/tvMu Channel)

The film Pengkhianatan G30S/PKI was also shown on iNews TV on Saturday (30/9/2023) evening. However, for those who missed it, the 4 hour film can be watched via the Vidio streaming platform.

3. Gie (2005)

Film Tema G30S PKI. (YouTube/FLIK TV)

The film Gie tells the story of a man of Chinese descent named Soe Hok Gie who was an activist and writer in the 1960s. Played by Nicholas Saputra, Gie can now be watched via Prime Video or Netflix.

4. The Dancer (2011)

Film Tema G30S PKI. (YouTube/FLIK TV)

Next there is the film Sang Penari which is also being re-aired on Prime Video and Netflix. The film Sang Penari tells the story of a soldier from Dukuh Paruk named Rasus, played by Oka Antara, set in the 1960s.

5. Letter from Prague (2016)

Film Tema G30S PKI (Visinema)

Letters from Prague on Prime Video and Netflix is ​​apparently based on the story of a young man named Jaya who continues his education in Prague, Czech. The changing political situation due to the 1965 coup prevented Jaya from returning to Indonesia to fulfill her promise to her fiancé.

6. You & I (2020)

G30S PKI Theme Film (YouTube/Online Cinema)

Online cinemas are still showing the film You & I at a cost of IDR 10 thousand for one viewing. You & I is a documentary about the friendship of two women who were both political prisoners, Kaminah (70) and Kusdalini (74), because they were suspected of being involved in the G30S/PKI.

That’s a series of films with the theme of the G30S PKI which is commemorated every year at the end of September and the beginning of October. Have you watched all of his films above, guys?

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi