Stoneman Willie, a mummy buried after 128 years is on display in the United States. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The mummy of a man known as Stoneman Willie has been buried after being displayed in a funeral home in Reading, Pennsylvania, United States (US) for 128 years. This mummy’s burial has become the focus of international media.

Willie died in the local prison, called the Berks County Jail, of kidney failure on November 19, 1895.

6 Facts about Stoneman Willie, the Mummy Buried after Being on Display for 128 Years

1. Mummified for Experimentation

According to the CBC, Willie was accidentally mummified by morticians who were experimenting with new embalming techniques at the time.

He was then dressed in a suit and placed in a coffin with a red sash across his chest, for the public to see one last time, and has remained guarded that way ever since.

Auman Funeral Home will keep him on their premises for local residents to see from October 2 through October 6, and he was buried on October 7 along with a tombstone bearing his name.

2. Buried with a Festive Parade

Stoneman Willie received a proper burial 128 years after his death in the Berks County Jail, Pennsylvania.

The people of Reading paid tribute to the mummified body on its 275th anniversary, which was celebrated with a colorful parade and a hearse carrying Willie’s coffin on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

3. The figure of an alcoholic and pickpocket

The man identified as Stoneman Willie by the townspeople was an alcoholic who was incarcerated in the Berks County Jail for public drunkenness and theft.

According to a Fox News report, he also had a reputation for pickpocketing and petty theft.

4. Give a False Name when Arrested

Stoneman Willie allegedly gave the fake name “James Penn” to authorities at the time of his arrest.