loading…

The al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza was bombarded as the Israel-Hamas war raged. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The al-Ahli Baptist Hospital (RS) in Gaza, Palestine, was bombarded on Tuesday (17/10/2023) evening as the war between Israel and Hamas continued to rage. Hundreds of civilians died in this tragedy.

Israel has been bombarding Gaza for almost two weeks non-stop. More than 3,000 people were killed in the Zionist military offensive codenamed Operation Iron Sword.

This Israeli military attack was in response to Hamas’ surprising attack on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds were taken hostage in the attack.

Of the many buildings destroyed in the Gaza Strip, the fate of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital is what has attracted a lot of world attention because it is categorized as a war crime.

6 Facts about the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza which was Bombarded

1. Location of Baptist al-Ahli Hospital

Baptist al-Ahli Hospital is located in Gaza’s Old City between the Shujaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods. The location is just less than 3 km from al-Shifa Hospital, the largest public hospital in the region.

This medical facility is also close to several historical sites in Gaza, including the Grand Omari Mosque, known as the Grand Mosque of Gaza and two churches in Gaza, namely the Chapel of the Evangelist St Philip and the Church of St Porphyrius.

2. Time of the Bombing of the Baptist al-Ahli Hospital

The bombing occurred on Tuesday (17/10/2023) evening, while the exact time is not yet clear. However, according to the Israeli military, at 18.59 there was a report of an explosion at the hospital.

In the first hours after the blast, a Gaza civil defense chief said 300 people had died, while a health ministry source put the figure at 471 and 28 people were in critical condition.

A large number of injured people were taken to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.