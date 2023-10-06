Saitama is a very beloved character in the industry and if you want to know more about him, these are some interesting curiosities.

These are some interesting curiosities about Saitama, the protagonist of One Punch Man.

Join the conversation

Although not much is usually said about ONE’s work, especially in comparison to other IPs like One Piece, Dragon Ball or Narutothe truth is that One Punch Man is one of the most important stories in the industry, which has earned the affection of millions of people around the world, who enjoy the crazy adventures of the bald hero.

Saitama is probably one of the most iconic characters in the manga/anime industry. This is usually characterized by having a peaceful personality and a different behavior. And if you are one of those who enjoys the adventures of the bald hero and want to learn more about this hilarious and powerful protagonist, you are in luck, because we have compiled a list with some curiosities about him.

The curious origin of the name “Saitama”

many fans You might think that the name of the protagonist of One Punch ManSaitama, was given to him for some heroic reason, such as the fact that it practically ends with the word “man”, a popular suffix among Western heroes.

But it’s not all, Well, other fans think that the first three letters of the name of the hero, “Sai”, come, in a way, from the iconic transformation of the Saiyans in Dragon Ball.

Nevertheless, All of these are fan hypotheses, well, officiallythe author of the work has revealed that he decided to give the name Saitama to his protagonist in honor of the Japanese prefecture on the island of Hongshou, whose capital also has this name.

ONE, creator of One Punch Man, He named his protagonist “Saitama” because he used to live in the aforementioned place. But that’s not all, because when this hero registered in the association, he used the pseudonym “Calvo con Capa.” In fact, this was an idea from Genos, an interesting and beloved character.

Saitama is a manga lover

In different chapters of One Punch Man it has been clear that Saitama really enjoys the peaceful life, so one of his favorite hobbies is playing video games with loved ones. But that’s not all, because it is also known that this hero is a fan of mangas.

This information has not been revealed directly, but in different chapters this detail could be appreciated. In fact, the most detailed fans have noticed that in Saitama’s room there is a large collection of Japanese comics, also known as mangas.

This allows us to assume that Saitama has been reading mangas for many years, so he has managed to obtain a large collection of these works. And it is a rather curious detail.

It has a strange relationship with convenience stores

It’s no secret to anyone that Saitama is one of the busiest heroes in the One Punch Man universe, because when he’s not fighting the villains that put the city at riskis taking advantage of offers to shop at convenience stores.

And it is this detail that It has caused quite a bit of interest among fans., who have not missed the opportunity to directly ask the creator of the work, ONE, about the reason for the hero’s peculiar interest in convenience stores. And this one has responded.

ONE has revealed that this fixation of Saitama is due to the fact that, in the past, This one worked at a convenience store.. In fact, it was like that for many years. But that’s not all, because even before this, when he was younger, he works at festivals part-time.

He has declared that he is a fan of Mob Psycho 100

As we mentioned before, fans They have realized that the bald hero enjoys reading mangas in their free time. But this has made them question what kind of stories they usually spend time on.

It is likely that Saitama is not a fan of a single genre or a single work, but what has become clear is that this He is a declared fan of Mob Psycho 100which is a work that ONE, the author of One Punch Man, has also created.

This happened in one of the chapters of the One Punch Man manga, when Saitama had a sweatshirt that had a text that said “Moby Psycho 100000.” AND this is an interesting curiositysince it is known that ONE enjoys leaving some Easter eggs in their stories for the most detailed fans to discover.

At first, Saitama’s design was even simpler

One of the most distinctive features of the One Punch Man manga is that your drawing is impressive, and can leave anyone speechless. The level of detail that Yusuke Murata captures in each panel is wonderful.

It is known that ONE is the creator of the work and the one who writes it, but the artist Responsible for bringing these ideas to life is Yusuke Murata and his talent has not been left in doubt, as he has designed panels that could be the perfect wallpaper.

However, at the beginning of this work, the drawings and designs were much simpler, since ONE was in charge of drawing the web toon. At this time, he chose to use much simpler strokes that looked like they were made by children, but this could have benefits for him, such as a lower workload.

However, when the work made the leap to manga and Yusuke Murata joined the team, the increase in quality and complexity is impressive.

Saitama had financial problems

One of Saitama’s main characteristics is that he has quite simple tastes. He is a calm man who enjoys peace. However, living in a world as complicated as that of One Punch Man, with villains and strange powers, his tranquility does not usually last long.

Saitama decided to move to the ghost zone of Z-City, which is a rather lonely area. But this has an explanation and that is that, before being a hero, I lived in a very expensive apartment, so it was difficult for him to make ends meet. In fact, all the money from his convenience store job went to pay rent and he didn’t have enough left for food, so his diet was just vegetables.

Join the conversation