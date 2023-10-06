We have compiled a list with some interesting curiosities about the Pirate Hunter and one of the wings of the next Pirate King, Roronoa Zoro.

It’s no secret to anyone that Zoro is one of the best characters in One Piece, which He has managed to earn his place on Luffy’s crew due to his constant exploits, beyond his brute strength. An example of this is the mythical scene in Thriller Bark where the Pirate Hunter “received” all the damage and suffering that his captain accumulated.

Zoro is a character who is present in the story from the first chapters, when Luffy rescued him from the Navy. So, if you want to enjoy this scene and many others again in your original language, you should watch One Piece in Spanish. And so his adventures began, having the opportunity to fulfill his dream of being the best swordsman in the world, which will not be easy at all.

And if Zoro is one of your favorite characters and you want to know more about him, we have compiled a list with some interesting curiosities about this swordsman.

What Roronoa Zoro smells like

This is one of the most personal questions many fans ask about Zoro. However, as strange as it may seemEiichiro Oda has revealed the answer, taking many by surprise.

While it is true that he has always been teased with the idea that Zoro might have a bad smell, Oda has revealed that, in reality, This one has a slight steely aroma.which would make all the sense in the world, considering that he is a swordsman and always carries 3 swords.

Zoro’s katanas They are practically an extension of your own body, so they accompany you wherever you go. So it is understandable that this character has a steely aroma.

What is Zoro’s nationality?

For some time now, One Piece fans have been wondering what the nationalities would be hypothetical images of the characters in Eiichiro Oda’s work, in the example of them being real.

Due to the character’s own characteristics, as well as the fact that uses Japanese weapons in his fighting styleit has been confirmed that Zoro would be Japanese.

And an interesting detail is that, in the Live-Action of One Piece, Zoro’s character is played by an Asian actor, Arata Mackenyu. This is a way to respect the lore that Oda has created in her story.

Zoro was able to wound the skin of Kaido himself

Since his introduction into the story, Kaido of the Beasts, one of the former Yonkos, It has been considered the most powerful living creature from all this world. In fact, it not only had great destructive power, but also a practically impenetrable defense in the form of its tough skin. No normal attacks hurt him.

However, one of the most interesting curiosities about Zoro is that he has managed to one of the most impressive feats in the world of One Piece, because using his swords and his Haki, as well as thanks to his training with Mihawk, Roronoa managed to pierce Kaido’s tough skin, wounding him. In this sense, the former Yonko recognized his great skill with the sword.

And this feat is so impressive, since Kaido himself revealed that the last time his skin was wounded, before Zoro, It was by Oden Kozuki, 20 years ago. This is definitely a great recognition of the strength of the character.

The hilarious detail in his first reward poster

One of Zoro’s most hilarious curiosities has to do with the first bounty poster for his head, but which is a detail that has gone unnoticed for a long time and only the most attentive fans have discovered.

And it is that when you see Zoro’s first “Wanted” posteryou can see that it is a photograph taken of the character and it shows that he was in combat.

But the hilarious detail It’s not your photo or the reward, but in the lower left corner of the character’s portrait, you can see Usopp’s peculiar nose. This is a very fun detail.

Zoro was originally going to be part of Buggy’s crew.

Zoro is part of Luffy’s crew, the man who dreams of being the next Pirate King. Furthermore, with the passage of time, This one has been earning the pesto of Vice-captain and one of the captain’s wings, next to Sanji.

But, although it is difficult to imagine Zoro in any crew other than Luffy’s, the truth is that Oda had other plans for this characterWell, initially, he intended for Roronoa to be part of Buggy’s crew, who, eventually, has become one of the current Yonkos.

Zoro in Zoro’s crew opens the doors to many questionsbecause fans imagine if the story would have been different with this change.

Roronoa Zoro is based on a real bloodthirsty pirate

You may not know it, but Eiichiro Oda has confirmed that he was inspired by a real pirate to design Roronoa Zoro. About François l’Olonnaisa man feared by everyone in the Caribbean Sea.

One of the main characteristics of this pirate is that he used to murder all his prisoners, but did not give them a quick and painless deathBut he brutally tortured them until they begged him to finish them off.

