If you are a lover of the Friends series and you like animes, then this will interest you. Because there are six animes that are waiting for you…

There are 6 animes very similar to the Friends series. In the immeasurable world of anime, where plots span unimaginable genres and styles, it is possible to find gems that evoke the spirit of camaraderie and humor that defined the beloved sitcom. Therefore, we venture to discover six animes that share similarities with the famous television series. All of them offer a dose of laughter, complicity and human connections. Take note of all these series!

1) Honey and Clover

In the hallways of the Tokyo Art School, a group of young people share laughter, tears and the challenge of discovering their artistic vocation. Like Friends, the series captures the essence of friendship in the transition to adulthood. The characters of Honey and Clover They confront the challenges of love, ambition, and self-discovery, creating a tender and moving portrait of human interconnections.

2) Genshiken

Within a university club dedicated to otaku culture, friendship is intertwined with a passion for manga and anime. Genshiken offers us a charming and humorous vision of university life and the exploration of shared interests. As in Friends, the series highlights the importance of finding a group of people with whom you share interests and passions.

3) Barakamon is similar to Friends

The rural island of Goto, where young calligrapher Handa Seishuu takes refuge to find inspiration, is the setting for this charming series. As Seishuu interacts with the locals, unexpected and endearing friendships develop. As in Friends, the series Barakamon highlights how human connections can emerge from the most unlikely encounters, transforming lives in unexpected ways.

4) Silver Spoon

At the Ooezo Agricultural Academy, young Yuugo Hachiken embarks on a completely new educational experience. As he faces the challenges of life on a farm, Yuugo forms deep friendships with his classmates. The series of Silver Spoon highlights the importance of collaboration and mutual support, reminding viewers of the strength of camaraderie that also characterized the friends of Friends.

5) Daily Lives of High School Boys

This comedy focuses on the daily adventures of three high school friends. Through comical and often absurd situations, the series captures the essence of teenage friendship. As in Friends, the series Daily Lives of High School Boys finds humor and heart in the dynamics between friends, offering moments that resonate with those who appreciated the television series.

6) March Comes in Like a Lion awaits you if you like Friends

In the competitive environment of shogi (Japanese chess), prodigy player Rei Kiriyama seeks his place in the world. As she forms relationships with her playmates and neighbors, the series explores themes of loneliness and mutual support. As in Friends, the series March Comes in Like a Lion highlights how the company of friends can be a balm in difficult times and a source of inspiration to overcome challenges.

In these animes, the essence of friendship is intertwined with the plots and characters in captivating and touching ways. Just like in the darling Friends series, these stories remind us of the importance of human connections and how the company of friends can enrich our lives in unexpected ways. Through Japanese animation, we find a celebration of the power of friendship and comedy that transcends borders and eras, resonating with those who value human connections in all their forms.