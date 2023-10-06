Stephen King may be the master of horror, but he also suffers from a fear of the genre. And these six anime might put you to the test.

There are 6 horror animes that would scare Stephen King. The master of American literary horror has woven stories that have kept readers awake at night for decades. However, the world of anime also has its own contribution to the horror genre, with series that rival the King of Horror’s most chilling narratives. But would the writer of The Shining and creator of the clown Pennywise feel scared with these series? Yes, that’s why you should write them down in your agenda.

1) Another

In Another, mystery and horror are intertwined in a plot where a curse seems to afflict a class of students. The sense of constant imminence of tragedy and the oppressive atmosphere echo Stephen King’s techniques for keeping readers in suspense.

2) Shiki

This series explores psychological horror and the fight for survival when a quiet town faces a plague of vampires. Just like in Stephen King’s novels, Shiki It delves into humanity’s darkest fears and the consequences of difficult decisions.

3) Higurashi When They Cry le encantaría a Stephen King

In this anime, titled Higurashi When They Cry, disturbing and sinister events begin to happen in a quiet rural town. The sense of paranoia and the sudden change in tone of the story are elements that Stephen King has masterfully used in his own narratives.

4) Corpse Party: Tortured Souls

Inspired by the survival horror game, the series Corpse Party: Tortured Souls follows a group of students trapped in a haunted school after performing a ritual. The brutality and realism in the depiction of battles and violence are elements that resonate with Stephen King’s detailed descriptions.

5) Elfen Lied

This series combines elements of psychological and supernatural horror as it follows Lucy, a mutant with deadly powers, on her quest for revenge. Cruelty and moral conflict in Elfen Lied They reflect the moral complexities that Stephen King often explores in his works.

6) Parasyte: The Maxim would be to Stephen King’s taste

The Serie Parasyte: The Maxim follows Shinichi Izumi, a student whose hand is invaded by an alien parasite. Together, they fight other parasites that seek to devour humans. The desperate struggle for survival and philosophical reflection on the nature of humanity are themes that Stephen King has addressed in his work.