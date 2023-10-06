Can you imagine Miles Morales watching anime? There are six Japanese animated television series that this Spider-Man would fall in love with… Yes or yes!

There are 6 anime that would drive Miles Morales crazy. An iconic Marvel Comics superhero known for his agility, spider sense, and sense of humor, this Spider-Man has captivated fans of all ages for decades. If you are a fan of this version of the Wall Crawler and wondering which anime could capture his attention, you are about to embark on an exciting journey through the world of anime. Take note of all these Japanese animated television series because they will interest you!

1) My Hero Academia

In a world where people are born with superpowers known as “Quirks,” My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya, a powerless young man who dreams of becoming a hero. The diversity of skills and exploration of the concept of heroism resonate with the experience of Miles Morales, who also strives to do good in the midst of his own adversity.

2) Attack on Titan

In a world where humanity takes refuge behind enormous walls to protect itself from human-eating giants, Eren Yeager and his friends join the fight against these creatures. The intensity of the battles and the desperation of Attack the titans They are reminiscent of Miles Morales’ fights against some of the most powerful enemies in the Marvel Universe.

3) One Punch-Man would love Miles Morales

Saitama, the protagonist of One Punch Man, is a hero so powerful that he defeats his enemies with a single blow. However, his overwhelming strength leads him to seek more exciting challenges. Miles Morales would surely identify with Saitama’s quest to find opponents who will truly test him. Although the difference between both characters is notable, the truth is.

4) Naruto

This series follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming the leader of his village, the Hokage. Like Miles Morales, Naruto faces personal challenges and adversity on his path to greatness. The determination and indomitable spirit of both characters unite them in their quest to overcome obstacles.

5) Mob Psycho 100

Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, is a student with extraordinary psychic abilities. Despite his power, Mob seeks a normal life and fights his own insecurities. The duality between Mob’s overwhelming power and inner humanity would resonate with Miles Morales, who also balances his responsibilities as a superhero with his personal life. You should see Mob Psycho 100!

6) Miles Morales would watch Night’s Watch on a loop

Tanjiro Kamado becomes a demon hunter after his family is killed by a demon and his sister Nezuko is turned into one. The plot focuses on his quest for revenge and his fight against powerful demons. Determination and facing formidable adversaries in Guardians of the night They reflect Miles Morales’ experience in his fight against powerful villains.