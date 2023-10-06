Homelander from The Boys is one of the most popular characters in recent years. However, he has competitors in the anime world.

There are 6 anime characters that look like Homelander. The leader of the Seven in the popular series The Boys on Amazon Prime Video is known for his overwhelming power, his arrogant attitude, and his lack of scruples. If you’re looking for anime characters that share some of these distinctive characteristics, take note. There are a few characters from the Japanese animation industry that have similarities with this great villain of popular culture. And now that Gen V is working like a charm on the streaming platform… It’s time to talk about those characters!

1) All Might de My Hero Academia

All Might, the Symbol of Peace in My Hero Academia, shares with Homelander an imposing appearance and a reputation for invincibility. However, behind his facade of invulnerability, All Might also faces personal challenges and a condition that limits his power. This duality reflects the complexity of The Boys’ character.

2) Accelerator de A Certain Magical Index

Initially presented as an antagonist, Accelerator de A Certain Magical Index He possesses devastating telekinetic abilities and a ruthless attitude. As the series progresses, her character develops and shows greater emotional depth, similar to Homelander’s complexity.

3) Suzaku Kurugi from Code Geass looks like Homelander

Suzaku Kururugi de Code Geass He shares with Homelander a strong sense of justice and a desire to change the world. However, as he confronts the complex and morally ambiguous realities of his environment, Suzaku finds himself in an internal struggle similar to that of The Boys’ villain.

4) Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez de Bleach

This sword in Bleach shares with Homelander an aggressive nature and a desire for domination. Although initially presented as an antagonist, the character of Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez de Bleach shows nuances and complexities as the plot progresses.

5) Gilgamesh de Fate/Zero

Gilgamesh de Fate/Zero, a powerful Servant in the Holy Grail War, shares with Homelander a sense of superiority and an arrogant attitude. His belief in his own greatness and his lack of scruples in dealing with other characters make him similar to the great villain of The Boys.

6) Shou Tucker from Fullmetal Alchemist resembles Homelander

Although he does not have superpowers in the traditional sense, Shou Tucker de Fullmetal Alchemist He shares with Homelander a lack of scruples and a willingness to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals. His lack of empathy and morality makes him similar to the leader of the Seven.