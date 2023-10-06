Naruto is one of the best anime characters of all time. However, there are some heroes very similar to the Konoha ninja.

There are 6 anime characters very similar to Naruto. The iconic anime and manga series created by Masashi Kishimoto has left an indelible mark on the world of Japanese entertainment. The protagonist of it, our beloved Uzumaki, is known for his determination, indomitable spirit and dream of becoming the strongest Hokage of his village.

If you’re a Naruto fan and want to explore characters with similar traits and aspirations, here are six anime characters that share certain similarities with the charismatic Konoha ninja. Of course, all of them are great heroes in the history of Japanese animation.

1) Luffy (One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece created by Eiichiro Oda, shares with Naruto an unbreakable spirit and fierce determination. Like Naruto, Luffy embarks on an ambitious quest: to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. Both characters also share the ability to attract and unite their friends on their journey, forming incredibly strong teams.

2) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

The protagonist of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, Izuku Midoriya, shares with Naruto the story of overcoming challenges and adversity to achieve his goal. Similar to Naruto, Izuku doesn’t start out with outstanding abilities, but his determination and desire to become a hero drives him to overcome any obstacle that comes his way.

3) Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter) es similar a Naruto

Gon Freecss, the young protagonist of Hunter x Hunter created by Yoshihiro Togashi, shares with Naruto an optimistic nature and an unbreakable will. Both characters face formidable trials and challenges in their pursuit of ambitious goals, demonstrating incredible resilience and ability to overcome difficulties.

4) Asta (Black Clover)

To stay, the protagonist of Yūki Tabata’s Black Clover, shares with Naruto an apparent lack of talent in a world where magic is essential. However, like Naruto, Asta refuses to give up on his dreams and strives tirelessly to achieve his goal of becoming the Wizard King. His tenacity and determination are qualities that unite them.

5) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager, the main character of Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan, shares with Naruto a strong motivation to protect his loved ones and his home. Both characters experience moments of loss and pain, prompting them to seek the strength necessary to face formidable threats and achieve their goals.

6) Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho) se parece a Naruto

Yusuke Urameshi, the protagonist of Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho, shares with Naruto a defiant attitude and a willingness to face challenges head-on. Like Naruto, Yusuke is a character who grows and develops as he faces difficult situations and strives to overcome his own limits.