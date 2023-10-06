Napoleon Bonaparte is back in fashion in 2023 thanks to Ridley Scott’s film. But are there anime characters similar to him?

There are 6 anime characters very similar to Napoleon. The figure of Bonaparte, the conqueror who challenged the borders of Europe and forged an indelible legacy in world history, has left an indelible mark on culture and the collective imagination. Surprisingly, his influence extends beyond the history books and manifests itself evocatively in the Japanese anime universe. Now that the French emperor is back in fashion thanks to the Ridley Scott film starring Joaquin Phoenix that we will see next November in all cinemas around the world… It makes sense to make this list!

1) Reinhard von Lohengramm (Legend of the Galactic Heroes)

On the vast stage of interstellar space, Reinhard von Lohengramm de Legend of the Galactic Heroes emerges as a visionary military leader and prodigious strategist. His determination to unify the galaxy under his banner evokes the ambition and strategic genius that characterized Napoleon in his enterprise of European conquest. Like the French Emperor, Reinhard embodies boldness and the desire to forge a lasting legacy.

2) Yang Wen-li (Legend of the Galactic Heroes)

As Reinhard’s counterpart, Yang Wen-li de Legend of the Galactic Heroes He epitomizes tactical brilliance combined with deep philosophical reflection. His pragmatic approach and his ability to discern the political and human nuances in the chaos of war are reminiscent of the statesman Napoleon, able to understand and manipulate the complexities of European politics.

3) Iskandar (Fate/Zero) is identical to Napoleon

Yes ok Iskandar from Fate/Zero is better known as Alexander the Great, his presence in the Japanese animated series evokes the conquering spirit that was also inherent to Napoleon. His charisma and desire to achieve greatness through conquest reflect the drive that also animated the French emperor in his quest for glory.

4) Griffith (Berserk)

Griffith de Berserk, leader of the “Falcon Band,” shares with Napoleon an excessive ambition and an innate ability to guide his followers to victory. His relentless determination and ability to inspire loyalty among his followers are traits that resonate with the charismatic leadership that defined the French emperor.

5) Li Xin (Kingdom)

Based on the legendary Chinese strategist Wang Jian, Li Xin de Kingdom He personifies military genius. And he does so in a context of state war in ancient China. His ability to devise innovative tactics and strategic vision resemble the mastery that Napoleon exhibited on the European battlefield.

6) Oda Nobunaga (Nobunaga Concerto) looks like Napoleon

Although set in Japan’s Sengoku period, the interpretation of Oda Nobunaga de Nobunaga Concerto He shares with Napoleon a bold vision and an iron determination to unify his country. His charismatic character and his desire to leave an indelible mark on history. These characteristics resemble the unbreakable will that also defined the French emperor.