Totally wireless In Ear headphones like AirPods are in fashion because they take up very little space, we can always carry them with us and they are very convenient for a busy lifestyle.

However, if we want to spend several hours with them, there are options that sound better for less money, with greater autonomy and comfort. Any affordable options? Yeah, these from Anker, which are also on sale on Amazon for only 55.99 euros.

The sound is analog and what sounds are the vibrations, that is why the speakers at a concert are enormous and the speaker of the mobile phone, no matter how premium and expensive it may be, can never sound louder than the radio in a car for example.

Therefore, at the same price, full-size headphones are usually, in addition to being more comfortable, depending on preferences, better for listening to music. Therefore, for less than 60 euros, these Anker Soundcore Q30 Life are an excellent option for listening to music in the office, home or even on the street without listening to anyone bothering you.

Its 40mm drivers and factory equalization give us powerful bass, but do not cloud the acoustic spectrum, reducing the clarity and presence of the mids and highs. They are headphones that shine in electronic music, rap, hip hop, etc. but they are also suitable for podcasts, pop or rock music.

Maybe for jazz and classical music they are not the best, but for those genres open ones are always better and, of course, without active noise cancellation. Speaking of its active noise cancellation, we have to say that it is quite well achieved without reaching that of high-end headphones from Sony, Bose or Apple, which cost up to 10 times more than these.

Part of the control of the headphones, unfortunately, falls to the Soundcore app that you must install on your smartphone to use its cancellation. From there you have to select what type of noise cancellation is going to be applied, and then from the headphones buttons, activate or deactivate it, but you cannot choose the noise cancellation profile from the headphones controls.

You can choose cancellation for transport or for interiors, for example, to reduce medium or bass frequencies respectively, and even activate transparency mode to prevent them from talking to you and you from continuing to get lost in the hills of Úbeda.

If you are looking for good headphones with active noise cancellation, with great autonomy, good sound, good construction against falls and cheap, Look no further and get these Soundcore Q30 Life for 55.99 euros on Amazon.

