loading…

52 died after a Russian Iskander missile hit a cafe in Hroza, Ukraine. Photo/The Guardian

KIEV – A troop-launched missile Russia hit a cafe and shop in Hroza, near the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine east killed at least 52 people, including a 6-year-old boy.

Ukrainian officials said there were no military targets in the village and the missiles used by Russian forces were Iskander ballistic missiles.

After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his call for his allies to beef up air defenses. He said it would be impossible to protect the public without the support of more defense systems, especially ahead of the winter bombings.

“There are no words or documents that can stop this kind of crime. But there is air defense. There is artillery. There are our missiles. We have armored vehicles. There are our strong soldiers, who are able to repel Russian attacks,” Zelensky said.

“Russian terror must fail. And the world has what it takes to ensure this,” he added.

“The main thing is unity. “The main thing is to believe in freedom and protect life,” he said as quoted by CNN, Friday (6/10/2023).

During meetings with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Granada, Spain, Zelensky said he was focused on Ukraine’s air defense needs and believed much progress had been made on the needed support.

He said Ukraine would receive six Hawk missile systems from Spain and Germany would seek to provide Kiev with Patriot missile systems, calling it the only system that could withstand such threats and carnage.

(ian)