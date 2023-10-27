If you have a lot of games in digital format and are looking for a high-capacity microSD card that is cheap, you don’t need to keep looking, here is one.

This microSD is compatible with Nintendo Switch, smartphones and tablets

If you want to expand the storage capacity of your smartphone, tablet or Nintendo Switch, then you may be interested in the Lexar Play 512 GB microSD. This card is back on sale on Amazon and has a 31% discount, so it can be yours for 18 euros less than the recommended price. Also has more than 8,700 reviews and 4.6 stars out of 5. Therefore, it is a microSD that will not disappoint you.

The 512 GB Lexar PLAY microSD has an MSRP of 58.99 euros, but now you can get it on Amazon for only 40.99 euros. It is an opportunity that you cannot miss to get hold of a microSD card of high quality and capacity at a very attractive price. Now, we don’t know how long this offer will last, so we recommend that you don’t think about it too much.

Save 18 euros by buying the 512 GB Lexar Play microSD on Amazon

When buying a microSD it is very important to take into account the transfer speed, especially if you are going to use it on your Nintendo Switch. Well, the 512 GB Lexar Play microSD offers a read speed of up to 150 MB/s, the writing speed being up to 100 MB/s. Therefore, games load quickly. And speaking of games, there are some that take up a lot of space, for example, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition. So, this card is perfect if you tend to buy a lot of games in digital format.

We remind you that in order to use the 512 GB Lexar Play microSD You also have to format it so you can use it.. With the card inside the console you have to press the HOME button and go to Console Settings. Next, in the options menu on the left select Console and then look for the options menu on the right for Formatting Options. Finally, select Format microSD card.

In conclusion, this microSD card it will make you forget about space problems having 512 GB capacity. You can install your favorite games and you will always have them available, without having to download them again. Finally, we don’t know how long it will have a 31% discount, so you better be quick if you want to get it for much less than the recommended price.

