50,000 people enlisted in the Russian military during September. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Military Russia has sufficient troops to carry out its operations in Ukraine thanks to a large number of volunteers. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

“The General Staff has no plans for additional mobilization,” the Russian minister assured military commanders at a conference on Tuesday local time as quoted by Russia Today, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

Shoigu emphasized that one of the reasons was the strong patriotic attitude of Russian citizens, who actively joined the ranks of the defenders of the fatherland.

“In September alone, more than 50,000 citizens signed contracts for military service,” Shoigu said.

According to the Russian Defense Minister, the total number of those who joined the Russian Armed Forces or other volunteer units of their own accord since the beginning of the year has exceeded 335,000 people.

He added that the regular fall draft, which began in the country on Sunday, had been making steady progress.

“The plan is to call up 130,000 people for conscription,” Shoigu said, stressing that none of the recruits would be deployed to areas of military operations in Ukraine.

(ian)