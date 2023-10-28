The Australian company FBR has set itself what is perhaps one of the greatest challenges of modern construction, at the level of achieving more sustainable concrete, “rethinking” bricks or giving more weight to old materials such as wood or stone . Its objective is neither more nor less than to change our way of placing blocks in masonry walls, the same way that – the company assures – has remained more or less unchanged for millennia. To achieve this, it has created an amazing robot that aims to handle 500 blocks every hour and lift the exterior and interior walls of a house in just one day.

For now, he has already left us some example of what he can achieve.

Hadrian X, they call him. We spoke to you about the plans and technology developed by FBR—formerly Fastbrick Robotics Limited—for the first time a few years ago, but since then its creators have continued to polish it and leave demonstrations of its capacity. One of the latest is the construction of 16 semi-detached houses in Willagee, a suburb of Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

Its great asset is Hadrian X, a construction robot designed to place blocks in the open air at incredible speed. FBR claims that its technology is pioneering and has spent years working on it until achieving the current design.

And what is the robot like? A truck with a large telescopic arm, 32 meters, which according to those responsible allows the Hadrian X “new generation” to raise walls three stories high from the edge of a road. It is not the only data provided by FBR. The company says it has designed the robot so that it can place up to 500 blocks per hour – equivalent to about 120 m2 – and complete the external and internal walls of a “standard double brick house” in a single day.

“It is designed to place commercially available blocks, as well as others that are not yet available, including large bricks measuring up to 600 mm x 400 mm x 300 mm and weighing up to 45 kilos,” highlights the Australian company, based in Perth. Its modular saw design also allows it to make different cuts in height and during its work it uses a special adhesive that replaces the mortar, a change with which, it guarantees, the walls end up gaining resistance.









From the theory… To the construction sites, which is where Hadrian X has already demonstrated his capabilities and the marks he achieves on the ground. In May the company announced the completion of a house made up of some 4,300 concrete masonry units, in September it reported on a project with 16 semi-detached homes and just a few weeks ago it claimed to have completed a structure with large-format blocks at a rate of more 240 pieces per hour. The Sentiment goes further and details that this would be the average speed and in reality it reached a much higher rate, 326 blocks per hour.









What’s your objective? The company claims to change the way we lay bricks, which has remained more or less unchanged over the last few millennia. Nothing more, nothing less. “Hadrian For his work, he uses a 3D CAD model and a process that, according to FBR, generates less waste than traditional methods.

In order to make the process more efficient, the company applies optimization software that is responsible for translating sketches into practice. “Minimizes handling and waste of block products to improve residential construction efficiency.” It is not the only resource that FBR boasts, which remembers that its robot incorporates dynamic stabilization technology (DST). With that presentation sheet, he is already looking with interest at the US market.

Images: FBR

