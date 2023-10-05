Beyond phones or accessories, Xiaomi has become one of the essentials for smart homes. In addition, it stands out for its subtle, elegant and quite modern design, so we won’t have to worry about aesthetics because its products fit practically into any home, even if you are concerned about the design of your house.

If you don’t know where to start equip your home with technology, These five devices are an excellent option that you should consider adding to your basket.

Robot vacuum cleaner

We have all heard of robots vacuum cleaners And there are all different brands and models. Robots that allow us to vacuum the house without having to worry about passing them manually. And Xiaomi has some highly recommended models that will help you have cleaner floors even when you are away. It will depend on how much you want to spend or what you are looking for, but all of them have intelligent mapping to detect the rooms and know which route to take and all of them are controlled from your mobile phone so you can schedule cleaning or turn it on remotely.

From less than 200 euros for more affordable models up to 800 euros of premium models with charging station and with autovaciado so you don’t have to worry about anything and the tank is emptied automatically before continuing cleaning. It is capable of collecting dust and some models even have mopping options.

Whichever model you choose, the Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner is an excellent option.

air fryer

One of the most popular devices in the home is air fryers. A small appliance that makes our lives much easier while allowing us to make healthier meals, without frying with oil and with less fat. It is easy, it is fast and it is suitable for everyone thanks to the fact that it is easy to handle: we can turn or press the central button to choose what is cooked or we can see how much is left or when we should open the drawer.

The functions are simple and allow you to cook practically everything in healthy way. You can choose between two models depending on the capacity you need or the special specifications of each one, but whichever one you choose, it will be a sure success to add a kitchen utensil that has become essential in every home.

In addition, Xiaomi’s aesthetic line makes any of Your designs fit perfectly. in the decoration of your house. White in color, with simple and simple lines that blend perfectly into any style and color ranges in your kitchen.

Weighing machine

One of the usual resolutions every September or every January is to take better care of ourselves. Taking better care of ourselves does not necessarily mean losing weight but rather paying attention to others. aspects of our body composition. A healthy weight does not depend only on the number itself and the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 aims to give us complete information thanks to 13 different body composition metrics: ws capable of measuring weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, rate of moisture, protein rate, visceral fat, basal metabolism, bone mass, physical age, ideal weight, body type and health score. Based on this we can take into account our physical condition or how we can improve to be healthier.

It works through registrations in the Xiaomi application and allows data from up to 16 people so the whole family can have their information easily recorded in the app where you will keep track of your progress from the beginning.

TV Box

Another of the great essentials in today’s homes is a TV Box and the one from Xiaomi is one of the best options. Cheap, quality and practical. It allows us to have Internet on any television but it not only helps us improve the TV if it is not ‘smart’ but also saves us compatibility problems. For example, if you have a 2014 TV, you probably don’t want to change it, but it won’t be compatible with some streaming apps. A TV Box will solve this problem for each TV.

Depending on what you want or need, there are several Xiaomi models. We can choose the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick for less than 50 euros that works as an HDMI stick to connect to the television or we can choose the top model compatible with 4K screens if you want the best image quality. But the Xiaomi TV Box is also a good option with Google TV as the operating system and a remote control with voice control.

Smart Speaker IR Control

We cannot finish a list of essential Xiaomi devices in the home without mentioning its smart speaker. Although there are other more popular ranges such as the Amazon Echo or the Google Home, Xiaomi’s is an excellent option to take into account. Cheap, practical and with many functions available if you want a smarter home.

A device that is in every home today, Conected to internet. It offers us all kinds of data: we can ask it whatever we want, ask it to play our favorite song or synchronize alarms and timers. In addition, the Xiaomi smart speaker is a 2-in-1, since, thanks to its LED screen with clock, you can use it as an alarm clock.