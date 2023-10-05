loading…

Israel bombards buildings in Gaza, Palestine. The Israeli army faces 5 dire challenges if it enters Gaza for a land war with Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Military Israel has called up hundreds of thousands of reserve troops for the ground war against Hamas by entering the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) vowed to eradicate Hamas after the Palestinian resistance group launched a spectacular attack, named Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against Israel last Saturday. More than 1,200 Israeli citizens.

The IDF has said it is ready to carry out a ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but the country’s political leaders have not yet made a decision.

“We are waiting to see what our political leadership decides regarding a potential ground attack,” said IDF spokesman Richard Hecht, as quoted by AFP, Thursday (12/10/2023).

If Israel invades the Gaza Strip with mechanized infantry forces and air support from attack helicopters, then a fierce form of urban warfare will occur in the narrow streets and lanes of the seaside region, where the population reaches 5,500 people per square kilometer.

5 Terrifying Challenges for Israeli Soldiers If They Enter Gaza

1. Navigation Difficulty

Buildings in the Gaza Strip stand crowded due to lack of space to accommodate such a large population. Narrow streets.

It will be even more difficult for armored personnel carriers (IFVs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and tanks to navigate in the Gaza Strip because of debris on the roads from bombed buildings.

2. Traps and Snipers

Traps in small spaces pose a major risk to Israeli forces, who must enter, verify, neutralize and clear the Hamas group’s buildings one by one.