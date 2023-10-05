Illustration of symptoms of farsightedness. (Shutterstock)

Himedik.com – Farsightedness is a common vision problem experienced by people who are starting to reach old age, but younger people are also very likely to experience it. This condition makes it difficult for a person to see objects at close range, but can still see objects at a distance. Symptoms of farsightedness are actually easy to detect, because they are very noticeable to the sufferer.

Early identification of the symptoms of farsightedness can help prompt treatment, so that the condition can be immediately helped with glasses or other measures, and does not get worse.

Some symptoms of nearsightedness, among others, are as follows.

Symptoms of Nearsightedness

Many farsighted sufferers experience the following symptoms.

Objects that are close to the eye look blurry or indistinct. Nearsighted sufferers need to squint to see clearly. Experiencing tension in the eyes, which can be felt with a burning sensation in the eyes, and pain around the eyes. A person feels discomfort in the eyes regularly. Experiencing headaches after looking. close objects for too long, activities such as reading, writing, and using a computer trigger this

The Right Time to See a Doctor

If the symptoms that appear due to farsightedness are so disturbing that a person cannot complete their work properly, it is recommended that they immediately go to a doctor to receive further treatment.

Apart from that, when visiting a doctor, a person can also use the comfort of seeing at close range as a reference. When this really feels disturbing and no longer comfortable, a doctor is the best choice to make to determine your condition.

Routine eye examinations can help a person detect eye abnormalities. In adulthood, examinations can be done once every few years. Meanwhile, for children, examinations can be carried out at the age of 6 months, 3 years, and before the child enters his first year of school.

That’s a brief explanation of the symptoms of farsightedness that can be given in this short article. Hopefully this article is useful, and immediately consult a doctor regarding the eye complaints you are experiencing.