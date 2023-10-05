The world of technology evolves quickly, and it is common to find that a latest model mobile phone soon becomes an obsolete device. Especially if you are someone who enjoys always being up to date.

However, before thinking about permanently retiring a device, you may be interested in knowing that there are Various surprising and useful uses to give a second life to your old mobilewhich you may not have even thought about.

In this article we are going to review some of the most interesting ones, which will not only help you have a more sustainable behavior with the environment, but can also relieve your pocketbook. Take note, because surely some will fit perfectly into your domestic plans.

Turn your old cell phone into a surveillance camera

Measures to protect a home have changed a lot in recent years. Beyond traditional alarms, there are many tools to monitor a home in detail, and more or less professional applications that allow you to always be aware of what is happening when you are away.

Turning your old cell phone into a surveillance camera can be a great way to give it a second life. The best thing about it is that most current services are compatible with almost all phonesregardless of the operating system they use.

Not to mention that the configuration details are really easy to handle. This way you can always better protect your family, keep an eye on your children or keep an eye on your pet.

GPS navigator for car

Using your regular cell phone as a GPS is a common practice, but it can drain your battery before you even reach a destination, depending on how far you like to travel.

Letting your old cell phone function as a GPS is a solution that kills two birds with one stone. On the one hand, You will reuse it to the fullest extent of the law, and on the other hand you will be able to reserve the current model for other things.

It is also not worth forgetting that there are many tools, such as Google Maps, that can save routes to their storage without requiring an Internet connection. You just have to plan it in advance.

Video game console

Enjoying your favorite video games on your mobile phone is one of the alternatives to traditional video game consoles that more users enjoy every day, whether they work with Android or iOS.

Our proposal in this sense is simple: leave your old mobile phone as a “console”, adapting it to a compatible controller (especially to play 3D titles), or simply to play a few games of the most classic titles or those that do not require great control.

Turn your old cell phone into a baby monitor

This is another of the practices with which more and more people “recycle” their old cell phones and give them a second life. Converting a phone into a baby monitor is a very simple task, for which you don’t need to be a technological guru.

You simply must download one of the many existing applications for this, and thanks to its camera you can place it in the boy or girl’s bedroom to always be aware of their status. In reality, it is a very similar process to that of the surveillance cameras that we talked about before.

Remote control

Nowadays the most normal thing is to have several televisions in any home. Everyone usually comes with their own remote control, of course, but Why not look for an alternative to use a mobile phone that is collecting dust in a living room?

He thinks that the process has its advantages, such as saving on batteries. Generally, you just have to synchronize the device with the Smart TV and that’s it. Or if things don’t work, use one of the many specific apps that exist for this.