In 2022, the Italian hotel industry has undergone a period of remarkable growth, highlighted by its global turnover of 22 billion euros. Within this panorama, the 5-star sector stood out significantly, representing 28.5% of the total sector, with a value of 6.3 billion euros.



According to the preview of Thrends’ ‘Luxury Hospitality Report 2023’, presented by managing director Giorgio Ribaudo during the Luxury Hospitality Conference, the data indicates a promising trend. In 2023, Italy has 668 5-star hotels with a total of 44,768 rooms, representing 4% of the national hotel market. These numbers denote constant growth in the sector.

When considering the geographic distribution of luxury properties, lin Tuscany it ranks first, followed by Lazio, Campania, Veneto and Lombardy. In cities, Rome stands out for the number of 5-star rooms, followed by Milan, Venice and Florence. One of the most significant pieces of news is that, despite forecasts, 2022 general hotel revenue exceeded that of 2019 for the first time, reaching 22 billion euros, compared to 21.4 billion in 2019. This demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of the hotel industry in the face of challenges, such as the pandemic.

However, in terms of profitability, the average EBITDA margin of 5-star hotels in 2022 stood at 22.9%, a slight decline compared to 74% in 2019. This could be attributed to the decrease in demand, which fell from 74% to 73%. Despite this, luxury hotels continue to maintain a strong financial position.

The report also notes that, although While independent 5-star hotels have a strong presence in the industry, it is important to note that the largest amount of luxury rooms belong to chain hotels. This could indicate a consolidation trend in the luxury hotel industry. As for the future, Giorgio Ribaudo made a bold prediction: in the next few years, two new 5-star hotels are expected to open in Italy every month. This year, an estimated 23 new luxury properties will open, highlighting impressive growth in Italy’s high-end hotel industry.

In summary, the luxury hotel industry in Italy is experiencing a period of sustained growth, with impressive numbers that testify to its resilience and potential. The presence of high-class hotels is helping to strengthen Italy’s position as one of the leading destinations for luxury tourism in the world.

