Hamas and Israel’s war will spread and become a regional conflict. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel-Hamas war will not only occur in Gaza. However, many parties predict that the conflict will spread to two fronts, namely Lebanon and Syria.

The expansion of the conflict shows Israel’s confidence in the support of the United States. However, it also shows Israel’s weakness because it is not confident in its military strength.

Here are 5 signals that the Hamas-Israel war will expand.

1. Building a New Security Zone in Gaza



Norman Finkelstein, an American author and political scientist, said Israel aims to expel Palestinians from the northern sector of Gaza and declare a new security zone there.

He described Israel’s operations in Gaza as “among the crimes against humanity”, and said that the nuclear-armed state’s aim appeared to be “to ethnically cleanse the northern sector of Gaza and declare it Israel’s new security zone.” .

2. Carrying out Genocide in Gaza



Finkelstein added that “the cessation of water, food and fuel supplies to the civilian population, given Netanyahu’s claims that this situation will last for a long period of time, and if you connect those two facts, there is no food, no water, no electricity for long period of time, it is difficult for anyone to admit that this is not a crime – according to international law – namely genocide.”

3. Hezbollah Joins the War Against Israel



Finkelstein, a Palestinian rights advocate, said the danger of the Israel-Hamas war spilling over into a regional conflict was “quite high”, especially if Lebanon’s Hezbollah became involved in the conflict.

“There has been a lot of talk in the past week that Israel might use the events of October 7 as a pretext to attack Iran. “If Hezbollah participates in the war on a large scale, then the argument that will be made is that Hezbollah is just an armed unit or subdivision of Iran, and therefore would justify attacks on Iran,” he told Al Jazeera from New York. .

“I don’t believe Israel is capable of fighting on two fronts… If Hezbollah enters the war, if Israel uses that as an excuse to launch what it has long wanted – a preemptive strike against Iran – I can’t. I can’t imagine they could do it any other way than using tactical nuclear weapons.”

4. Israel Provokes Syria



Israel has launched missile attacks on Syria’s two main airports in Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, rendering them inoperable. Syrian air defenses were activated in response to attacks on both airports.