Suara.com – Celebgram Angela Lee was asked to provide information regarding the case of the international network drug kingpin, Fredy Pratama. Bareskrim Polri investigators need the artist’s statement to reveal the alleged crime of money laundering (TPPU) committed by the dealer.

Regarding this, Angela Lee admitted that she was surprised to be associated with Freddy Pratama. In fact, he felt he didn’t know the man nicknamed Indonesia’s Escobar.

“Surprised, people don’t even know them,” said Angela Lee when confirmed, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

He also explained that his summons was related to the confiscation of one of the assets belonging to Fredy Pratama’s colleague in Yogyakarta on suspicion of receiving money from TPPU. The figure in question turned out to be Angela’s ex-boyfriend, who after his assets were confiscated was also summoned as a witness.

“That was the first time my ex-girlfriend was summoned. She wasn’t involved, but she was a witness,” said Angela Lee.

Even though he admitted that he was completely clean because he had not received anything from Freddy or anything related to this big case, quite a few people became increasingly curious about his figure.

Moreover, on her Instagram, Angela Lee often shows off her beautiful body with a series of sexy clothes and styles. To see what the charm of a woman whose real name is Angela Charlie is, here is her portrait that Suara.com has summarized.

Angela Lee herself is known as a presenter and singer who has been interested in the arts since childhood. He was born in Semarang, March 14 1987.

Even though Angela Lee is a graduate of Accounting at AKI University Semarang, she actually works in the entertainment world.

Angela Lee often shows off her singing abilities through videos. He once made a parody of a Coldplay song entitled Something Just Like This, which was punctuated with the caption “Special song for your ex,” which managed to make netizens’ stomachs churn.

Angela Lee was once involved in debt reaching IDR 25 billion. The root of this problem was the luxury bag business that Angela was involved in. Angela had to collect the price of the bags that had not been sold along with the interest of IDR 20 percent.

Her husband, David, invited Angela and her child to commit suicide together. However, Angela was still able to think clearly. The husband finally asked for a divorce.