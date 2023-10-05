There is no doubt that with the news that we are seeing daily, The conflict between Israel and Palestine is a complex issue, far from being resolved and that has already been monopolizing the media for many years. It is undeniable to affirm that it has left a deep mark on the history of humanity.

Throughout decades, this conflict has been the background of all kinds of political, social and cultural events that have resonated worldwide and films and series have been a way through which we have sought to explain some facets of this struggleexploring personal experiences, moral dilemmas, and ever-changing realities in Israel and Palestine.

All of them have managed to give voice to the complexity of the situation, offering diverse and often quite sad perspectives. From portraying the lives of people caught up in the conflict to exploring the complex political and cultural relationships surrounding it, films and series have played an important role in telling these stories.

That is why we wanted to make a small compilation of five series and films that address this topic and that help many viewers understand in a certain way what is happening. These are the 5 series and movies that help understand the conflict between Israel and Palestine:

Omar (2013)

This intense drama unfolds against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plot follows the life of Omar, a young Palestinian, and his two childhood friends, Amjad and Tarek.

Together, they are involved in resistance activities against the Israeli occupation in the West Bank. The story takes a dramatic turn when Omar is captured by Israeli authorities and becomes an informant..

As the story progresses, several episodes will be unleashed that challenge the relationships of trust between the friends and test Omar’s decisions in an environment of constant surveillance and suspicion.

Get ready because this film offers a raw look at a territory in conflict, where An individual’s decisions can have a great impact on their destiny and that of those around them.. It is available on Filmin.

Fauda (2015)

Fauda is an action-thriller series that focuses on the life of Israeli intelligence service agent, Doron, who returns from retirement to undertake a dangerous mission. His objective is to capture a prominent Hamas militant, known as The Panther, responsible for deadly attacks in Israel.

The series follows Doron and his team as they infiltrate the Palestinian territories, facing extremely risky situations.

As the plot progresses, you will witness a game of chase and flight, where loyalty and betrayal intertwine. The series is full of twists and high-intensity moments, making it a captivating thriller that keeps the audience in suspense throughout its seasons. You can see it on Netflix.

The Lemon Trees (2008)

This film tells the story of Salma, a Palestinian widow who has spent her entire life growing lemon trees on her property bordering Israel. When Israeli Defense Minister Navon moves into the neighborhood, state security decides that Salma’s lemon trees pose a threat to him as they could be used by terrorists to hide out.

As a result, they order the lemon trees to be cut down, triggering a legal and emotional conflict between Salma and the Israeli government. Our protagonist will embark on a fight to save her beloved lemon trees, facing a powerful bureaucratic system and a stubborn minister.

As the story gradually develops, the film will explore the hard stories that surround the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the relationship between Salma and Navon, putting on the table all the cultural and political tensions that surround the property of the lemon trees. You can see it on Filmin.

Valley of Tears (2020)

This television series It takes place during the Yom Kippur War in 1973, one of the most intense conflicts in Israel’s history..

The plot follows several characters who are caught in the middle of the war, including Avinoam, a young soldier fighting on the front lines; Dafna, his girlfriend who works as a nurse in a military hospital; and Melakhi, a commander facing serious problems on the front line.

As a spectator you will gradually immerse yourself with them in the chaos and desperation of war, showing the personal struggles and heroic acts of the characters as they try to survive in the “Valley of Tears”.

As the Yom Kippur War rages, Avinoam and his comrades-in-arms face a fierce battle in the Sinai, while Dafna and her medical team fight to save lives in a hospital overwhelmed by victims. Melakhi leads his tank crew in an intense fight against the Egyptian forces. You can see it on HBO Max.

Vals con Bashir (2008)

Waltz with Bashir is an animated film that follows Ari, a former Israeli soldier who, tormented by nightmares, sets out on a journey to discover the truth behind his participation in the First Lebanon War in the 1980s.

The story unfolds while Ari embarks on a series of interviews with former military colleagues and people who were involved in the conflict. As he gathers testimonies, repressed memories and traumatic events begin to take shape, and Ari struggles to confront the horrors of war that he had blocked from his mind.

In this case, Ari’s search for the truth leads him to explore not only his own history, but also the history of Israel and its role in the conflict. At the moment this movie is not available in streaming.