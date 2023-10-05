loading…

GAZA – Following last week’s surprise attack and unprecedented attacks by Hamas fighters, Israel officially declared a state of war and began massive mobilization.

Al Jazeera reported that 360,000 reservists had been called up. They would add to the active military force of more than 150,000, giving Israel half a million men and women in uniform.

The call for reservists cannot be separated from Israel implementing a conscription policy. In most of the world’s armed forces that use conscription, tripling the number of soldiers usually takes months, not weeks. Israel will achieve this sooner, within a few weeks at most.

Key elements that enabled the rapid deployment of troops included the population’s awareness of the need to actively participate in defense, intensive training during conscription which lasted three years for men and two years for women, refreshment periods in the active reserve of several weeks each years, good planning, tested and proven in various international and internal conflicts in the past, and a fairly small area with a short distance even from the furthest point.

Reservists could report to their stations or barracks so quickly that the system often deliberately slowed the intake rate to be able to process all arrivals. Nevertheless, the increase in troops will be rapid and it can be assumed that, by the end of the coming week, the Israeli army will have at least half of its reserve forces on duty at the designated locations.

1. Not all reserve troops will be sent to Gaza



Offensive forces will be deployed in positions that can attack Gaza and achieve any military objectives set by the Israeli command. This will be discussed in the following days in this analysis.

The size of the force will be determined by its exact task, which is unknown and certainly one of Israel’s most closely guarded military secrets. But this will also be determined, or limited, by the size of the potential battlefield: the line of contact between the Gaza Strip and Israel is only 51 km long.

Conventional military calculations suggest that whatever the ultimate goal of the forces attacking Gaza, their number will be well below 100,000, perhaps only half that number.

Will Gaza be attacked by half a million troops? No, the idea had certainly never been considered by the Israeli high command.