The month of October has arrived which means that the Day of the Dead and Halloween events in the Guadalajara city They are now more than ready for the people of Guadalajara to enjoy the themes, in addition to being scared by some horror characters.

Are you ready? Here we share five places in Guadalajara for you to enjoy this month.

Scream Park

One of the events that you cannot miss during October is “Scream Park” that comes with the theme of The Witches Forest and without a doubt it will scare you more than one.

The theme park will be available until November 12 and is taking place in the Trasloma Park. There are different tour schedules and the ticket price is $500 normal and $275 for students.

The House of Terror

We invite you to immerse yourself in a terrifying experience in this mansion, where the doors open to offer you more than just chills. You will be able to explore the four themed mazes that range from the disturbing world of “Alice in Horrorland” until the sinister “Chucky Factory”going by “The Gremlins” and the chilling “Killer Clowns from Outer Space.”

In this gloomy experience, you will encounter more than 40 characters, scenarios and animatronics that will make you live a true nightmare. Dare to enter and face your fears!

The House of Terror will be October 13 to November 4 which will be at Casa Francia. There will be several tours with a variety of times and the ticket will cost $290.

Pantheon of Bethlehem

The Pantheon of Bethlehem, recognized in the city for its iconic architecture, offers more than just a historical tour. Immerse yourself in its legends during nighttime tours and explore the fascinating history this place holds. Join us to unravel the mysteries and cultural wealth that surround this emblematic site.

The tours will be from Wednesday to Saturday with the following times:

8:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are $96 for adults and $48 for children.

Suspense Stories and Legends in the Mezquitán pantheon

Suspense stories and myths intertwine in the Mezquitán Pantheon, presenting the most outstanding legends of Guadalajara, with a tour framed by a thematic setting that elevates the experience to a more terrifying level.

This tour will leave you sleepless for several days, you can visit it from October 13 to November 2.

On Thursdays with hours: 8:30 p.m., 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. and on Fridays with hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Mysterious Guadalajara

The city of Guadalajara has a great variety of legends, so you can enjoy a different tour aboard a truck where characterized actors will guide you on a tour that will transform your perception of the streets.

The tours are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays that depart from the Rotonda de los Jaliscienses Ilustres at 8:00 p.m.

The cost of the ticket for adults is $180 and children $150.

