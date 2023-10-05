loading…

The 5 safest countries from nuclear war, number 4 has its own bunker. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – There are a number of countries that are safest from nuclear war that are known. One of them is a country in the Nordic region.

Over time, tensions between major countries in the world have increasingly sparked concerns. Of the many threats, one of the most feared is the emergence of nuclear war.

As is known, influential countries now have nuclear weapons. Facing threats that may arise, it is possible for them to use these weapons at any time.

In response to the threat of nuclear war, various studies have emerged regarding countries that are safe to live in when these conditions actually occur. Compiled from various sources, here are some of them.

Safest Country from Nuclear War

1. Australia

Australia is one of the countries that is considered safe in the event of a nuclear war. Quoting The Guardian, Tuesday (10/10/2023), a study published in the journal Risk Analysis said that a country like Australia has the potential to be a safe place when a nuclear disaster strikes.

Regarding the reasons, researchers compared around 38 island countries based on a number of factors. In this case, Australia is considered able to survive because it has a strong food security sector.

Apart from that, Australia is also considered to be a location far from the possibility of a nuclear war. Then, this country has relatively good infrastructure, a large energy surplus, and a high security and health budget.

Several factors make Australia enter the top ranks as one of the countries safest from nuclear war. However, there is one obstacle that could be a problem.

Australia’s status is quite close to countries such as the United States and England. Therefore, they actually also have the potential to become targets of nuclear war by the enemies of the US and UK.

2. New Zealand

Next is New Zealand. Still from the same source, there are a number of advantages that this country has.

First, the area is near the sea. This condition can protect the country when extreme temperature changes occur due to the raging nuclear war.

Next is food security. New Zealand has strength in food exports, so the population’s food security will probably continue to be maintained during the period of nuclear war.

3. Iceland

The countries in the Nordic region are also considered safe in the event of a nuclear war. Quoting The Week, Smart Survival reports that countries like Iceland have the potential to be a safe location to live.