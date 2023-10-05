loading…

There are several reasons why Islamic countries do not deploy their military to help Hamas against Israel in the war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Islamic countries and Muslim-majority countries did express their support for the Palestinian people when Israel-Hamas war rages.

However, the support provided is not the deployment of military troops or weapons to Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, in Gaza.

This support is in the form of finance to support the lives of the suffering Gaza people and diplomatic support at the UN to stop Israel’s war in Gaza.

Iran, an Islamic country, which supports Hamas is also not open about the assistance they provide. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that 90 percent of Hamas’ military budget comes from Iran.

“Iran supports Hamas. I think 90 percent of Hamas’ military budget comes from Iran. He funded it, organized it, directed it,” he explained when announcing the start of Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza last week.

5 Reasons Why Islamic Countries Don’t Deploy the Military to Help Hamas

1. Diplomacy

Islamic countries tend to support the Palestinian cause through diplomacy and humanitarian aid efforts rather than direct military intervention.

They seek to reach a sustainable political solution through negotiations with the parties involved.

2. International Alliance

Several Islamic countries have diplomatic relations and strategic alliances with Western countries, which may desire stability in the Middle East.

Military intervention could worsen their relations with Western countries, despite the fact that the West supports Israel.