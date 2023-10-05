loading…

There are several reasons why Iran is so aggressive in helping Palestine against Israel. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Iran is a country that is very vocal in defending Palestine against Israel. Tehran is also one of the donors to Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his country’s full support for Hamas when the war between the group and Israel broke out on October 7.

When Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” against Israel, Raisi said Iran supported “the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people”.

He said “Zionist enemies”, referring to Israel, should know that “the equation has changed” and the Palestinians are “winners”.

Hamas in a statement by their leader; Ismail Haniyeh, and the Iranian president have had telephone contact in which Tehran expressed its support.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has congratulated Hamas for “opening a new page of resistance,” and said it proves how “fragile” Israel is.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also extended Iran’s support to the Palestinian resistance group.

“We will remain with the Palestinian mujahideen until the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds,” said the former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran last Saturday evening to celebrate Hamas’ “Operation al-Aqsa Storm” against Israel which killed 1,400 people.

5 Reasons Iran Intensively Helps Palestine Against Israel

There are several reasons why Iran is so aggressive in helping Palestine, especially the resistance factions in Gaza, against Israel.