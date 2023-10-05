loading…

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden has announced a new round of federal student loan forgiveness to address the “unsustainable debt” that borrowers accumulated to complete their college education.

This step aims to help 125,000 borrowers by paying off debts amounting to USD9 billion through existing programs. Since Biden takes office in 2021, a total of 3.6 million borrowers will have their debt wiped out amounting to USD127 billion.

Here are 5 reasons why US President Joe Biden is providing student debt relief?

1. US Education Reform



Student loan repayment restarted this month after being frozen since the COVID pandemic, and the Biden administration has adapted previously rejected proposals to help ease student debt.

Biden has talked about pushing for reform in education since he took office in 2021. He has said he wants to make it easier for Americans to earn a degree by making college degrees free, but first he would tackle the debt graduates already face. Collectively, they owe USD 1.76 trillion.

Earlier this year, the US government tried to cancel amounts of up to $20,000 for 40 million borrowers, but its move was rejected by the Supreme Court, which argued that Biden did not have the authority to carry out such action without Congress’ approval.

Chief Justice John Roberts stated: “The question here is not whether something should be done; who has the authority to do it.”

2. Priority is given to those working as teachers and social workers



Teachers and social workers would be among the 53,000 borrowers eligible for full debt relief, as would those enrolled in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. “In total, they will receive debt forgiveness amounting to USD5.2 billion,” said a statement from the Department of Education.

People on income-dependent assistance schemes, including around 51,000 borrowers who have debts of up to USD 2.8 billion and those who are disabled borrowers with permanent disabilities, total 22,000 people who have debts of USD 1.2 billion.

3. Helping Those with Low Income



