loading…

Israel bombards Khan Younis, Gaza, Monday (16/10/2023). Palestine’s neighboring countries do not help Hamas against Israel. Photo/REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

JAKARTA – Hamas is currently at war with Israel. It started after the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza launched a surprising attack called Operation Storm al-Aqsa against Israel on October 7.

Israel responded by declaring war under the name Operation Iron Sword, in which Zionist fighter jets and artillery bombarded Gaza almost non-stop. The Zionist regime also completely surrounded the Palestinian enclave.

The death toll in Israel as a result of Hamas attacks is around 1,300 people, including hundreds of soldiers. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza due to Israeli attacks reached more than 2,500 people.

Palestine has two Arab neighbors, but they do not help Hamas against Israel.

Jordan is Palestine’s neighbor and directly borders the West Bank to the east and south. Meanwhile, Egypt borders the Gaza Strip to the west.

5 Reasons Palestine’s Neighboring Countries Don’t Help Hamas Against Israel

1. Own Security Interests

Palestine’s neighboring countries, such as Egypt and Jordan, are more focused on maintaining stability and security in their own territories.

They worry that support for Hamas or open conflict with Israel could disrupt regional stability and threaten their own security.

2. Diplomatic Relations with Israel

Jordan and Egypt have improved diplomatic relations with Israel in recent years.

They likely have an interest in maintaining the relationship for their own economic and political interests, which may conflict with support for Hamas.

3. Political and Ideological Differences

Jordan and Egypt do not always agree with Hamas’s ideology and approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Both favor a diplomatic and peaceful approach, while Hamas has used armed resistance tactics.

4. International Pressure

Pressure from Western countries and international institutions could influence the attitude of Palestine’s neighboring countries.

They likely avoided overt support for Hamas for fear of international backlash and economic sanctions.

5. Regional Interest

Jordan and Egypt have regional rivalries with Iran, which has provided support to Hamas. Therefore, they may not want to support Hamas for fear of strengthening Iran’s influence in the region.

(but)