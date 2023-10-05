Pluto, the new Netflix anime, has become one of the big surprises of the year. Take note of why you should watch this series.

There are 5 reasons not to miss Pluto on Netflix. In the vast universe of anime, a new gem has emerged that promises to captivate lovers of science fiction and mystery. This series is an adaptation of the acclaimed manga of the same name by Naoki Urasawa, inspired by the work of the legendary mangaka Osamu Tezuka. With masterful direction by Toshio Kawaguchi and a meticulously crafted script by Naoki Urasawa himself, this production immerses viewers in a fascinating journey through a world where humans and robots coexist in an intriguing dilemma.

Pluto and Netflix takes us fully into a cyberpunk universe, where the Europol detective, Gesicht, faces the enigma of a series of mysterious deaths that affect both robots and humans. The complexity of the case intensifies when the evidence points towards an unexpected culprit: a robot. This disturbing revelation awakens a disturbing memory, as a similar incident had not been reported in the last eight years. Thus, Gesicht delves into a labyrinth of conspiracies and secrets, where the line that separates what is human from what is artificial becomes increasingly blurred.

1) It’s a cyberpunk story

Pluto takes us to a futuristic universe, where technology and humanity converge in an intriguing dance. The towering skyscrapers and dark alleys are witnesses of a society where robots and humans coexist, but not always in harmony. The cyberpunk in the Netflix series, with its dystopian aesthetics and its exploration of ethical dilemmas in a technologically advanced world, becomes the perfect setting for this immersive plot. Every detail, from architecture to fashion, is meticulously designed to immerse the viewer in this captivating vision of the future.

2) It’s a superb thriller on Netflix

Pluto is a feast for lovers of suspense and intrigue. Each episode is infused with an aura of mystery that envelops the viewer, keeping them on the edge of their seats at all times. Unexpected twists and shocking revelations are cleverly woven into the plot, keeping tension ever-rising. The psychological subtleties and moral dilemmas Gesicht faces add layers of complexity to the story, turning the Netflix series into a thriller that not only stimulates the mind, but also the senses.

3) Pluto’s animation is wonderful

The Pluto visual quality It is simply dazzling. Every frame is meticulously animated, bringing to life a world bursting with detail and texture. The futuristic cityscapes contrast strikingly with the dark alleys where the plot unravels. The character designs on Netflix, which capture the essence of the original work, are combined with fluid and expressive animation to create a visual spectacle that captivates from the first moment.

4) The manga is from the creator of ‘Monster’

Naoki Urasawa, the genius behind masterpieces like Monster, demonstrates once again his ability to weave complex plots and memorable characters into Pluto. His ability to explore human psychology and ethical dilemmas comes through brilliantly in this adaptation. Urasawa fans will recognize his distinctive storytelling in the Netflix series. A series full of suspense and emotional depth that is already conquering audiences around the world.

5) The duration is perfect for a marathon

Con eight episodes, each one hour long, Pluto offers the perfect dose of entertainment for a weekend marathon. The addictive plot and immersive pacing make each episode fly by, leaving viewers eager to find out what happens next. Immerse yourself in this fascinating universe and prepare for an exciting journey that will keep you glued to the screen until the last moment thanks to Netflix’s commitment to cyberpunk anime.