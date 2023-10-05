loading…

STOCKHOLM – Norwegian writer and theater performer Jon Fosse won the 2023 Nobel Prize for Literature. He was considered able to present innovative drama and prose that conveys things that cannot be said.

Born in 1959 in Haugesund on the west coast of Norway, Fosse is best known for his plays, although his writing includes poetry, essays, children’s books, and translations.

Here are 5 reasons why Jon Fosse from Norway won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

1. His work tells the story of life and death



“His work touches on the deepest feelings you have, anxieties, insecurities, questions about life and death,” said Swedish Academy member Anders Olsson.

“This has a universal impact on everything he wrote. And no matter whether it is drama, poetry or prose, it shares the basic appeal of humanism,” said Olsson, reported by Reuters.

2. Fear of getting the Nobel Prize for Literature



Fosse, seen as a long-time contender for the prize and one of this year’s favorites on betting odds, said he was “overwhelmed and a bit scared” by the award.

“I see this as an appreciation for literature which first and foremost aims to be literature, without any other considerations,” he said in his statement.

The 64-year-old is the fourth Norwegian and the first person since 1928 to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, this year worth 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million).

“I’m surprised but at the same time, in a certain sense, I’m not surprised,” he told Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

“I have been part of the discussions for ten years and have prepared carefully for ten years for that to happen.”