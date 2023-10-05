loading…

The West Bank and Jerusalem will be the third battlefront for Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Ramallah, the Israeli-occupied West Bank has drawn the world’s attention to Israel’s brutal bombing of the Gaza Strip over the past two weeks. The killing of at least 76 Palestinians by Israeli forces in the same period barely made headlines.

More than 3,500 Palestinians, including more than 1,000 children, were killed in Israel’s deadliest offensive on Gaza, which began on October 7.

In the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have killed an average of one Palestinian every day for the past two years, the number has increased drastically since the incident occurred.

At least 76 Palestinians have been killed, including eight by armed settlers, in the West Bank and Jerusalem as the latest escalation between Israel and Palestine began.

Israeli army attacks on Palestinian towns and villages have also increased sharply, along with confrontations and protests against bombings in Gaza.

Tensions are also rising with the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has limited administrative control over small parts of the occupied West Bank and is seen by many as a subcontractor to the Israeli occupation.

What is happening in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem? Here are 5 reasons the West Bank and Jerusalem will become the Third Front in the Gaza War.

1. 5 Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank Killed by Israel Every Day



Photo/Reuters

Since then, the Israeli army has stepped up its daily deadly attacks on Palestinian neighborhoods, villages and towns in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, where more than three million Palestinians live. Killings of citizens by armed settlers also increased.

These attacks have seen an average of five Palestinians killed every day in the region since October 7. The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday that more than 1,300 people had been injured so far.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon, Israeli troops and settlers killed at least 12 people, including four children, and injured dozens more with live bullets.

Israeli forces carried out a massive attack on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem on Thursday, killing at least seven Palestinians and causing extensive damage.