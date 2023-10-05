loading…

GAZA – Israel’s invasion of Gaza will face an enemy that has built up a formidable arsenal with Iran’s help. Moreover, Hamas has dug extensive tunnel networks to evade attackers and has demonstrated in past ground wars that it can inflict greater casualties on Israeli forces at any time.

When Israel alerted tanks on the Gaza border and ministers faced the problem of when to start the invasion. This is because Israeli generals took lessons from past ground attacks in 2008 and 2014 which also aimed to destroy the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

But Hamas has always been a more formidable opponent and on October 7 launched its most devastating action when its fighters killed more than 1,300 Israelis – most of them civilians – in the deadliest attack on Israeli soil since its establishment in 1948.

Israeli airstrikes in response have killed more than 1,400 people in Gaza so far.

Neither side knows for sure what will happen in a land war. Israel has promised a campaign beyond any ever waged to wipe Hamas “from the face of the earth,” while Hamas has demonstrated its ability to survive and surprise, and will fight in dense urban environments with powerful weapons.

Here are 5 reasons why Israel will face many difficulties in its guerrilla war with Hamas.

1. The Israeli Army Doesn’t Know the Gaza Area



“A ground attack would be like diving into a territory unknown to the occupation and its forces,” an official in one of the Palestinian militant factions in Gaza told Reuters, giving only his nickname of Abu Abdallah.

Israeli officials have stressed that this will not be a quick and easy campaign. And this time they face the problem that a number of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas on October 7 can now be held in a narrow tunnel that Israeli forces call the “Gaza Metro” and which the army must clear in order to destroy Hamas.

“The goal is to defeat the entire military capabilities and military apparatus of Hamas and that requires a long-term operation,” an Israeli security source told Reuters.

“Most of the targets, people, equipment, logistics are underground and it is possible that the hostages are underground,” the source said. “The goal is to level the ground so we can get to the underground bunker.”

2. Many civilians make things difficult for Israel



