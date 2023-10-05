loading…

GAZA – Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has warned that it is fully prepared to go to war against Israel after its fighters exchanged fire for days with Israeli soldiers on their border.

The two sides have exchanged fire and rocket fire across their borders since the Palestinian armed faction Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,400 people.

As violence escalates, observers fear Hezbollah will open a new front against Israel at the behest of its leaders and their Iranian backers. Such a scenario might reduce pressure on Hamas and besieged civilians in Gaza, but it would be bad for Lebanon and detrimental for Israel.

Here are 5 reasons why Hezbollah will go to war against Israel.

1. Having past grudges



In July 2006, Hezbollah captured two Israeli fighters on its border triggering a massive military response from Israel. The war lasted 34 days and resulted in the deaths of more than 1,100 Lebanese and 165 Israelis.

No one decisively won the war, but Lebanese civilians clearly lost. Israel destroyed or damaged around 30,000 homes, 109 bridges and 78 medical facilities.

2. Has fighter planes and missiles



Nicholas Blanford, a Hezbollah expert at the Atlantic Council, a research institute in Washington, DC, said the group has 3,000 to 5,000 warplanes and short-range missiles to attack Israel.

But over the past 17 years, Hezbollah has significantly increased its military capabilities.

“I think Hezbollah currently has the ability to inflict the greatest damage on Israel (since the Jewish state was founded) in 1948,” Blanford told Al Jazeera.

Mostly short-range missiles, Hezbollah also has Iranian-made precision-guided missiles that have a range of 300 km (186 miles). Blanford added that Hezbollah “special forces” units are trained to infiltrate Israel in the event of war.