loading…

Egypt is a country that strongly rejects the entry of Gaza refugees. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – As desperate Palestinians in Gaza try to seek refuge under relentless Israeli bombardment in retaliation for the brutal Hamas attack on October 7, some are asking why neighboring Egypt is not welcoming them.

The two countries, which each flank Israel and share borders with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, have responded with strong rejections.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made his strongest statement yet on Wednesday, saying the current war was not only aimed at fighting Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, “but also an attempt to encourage the civilian population to … migrate to Egypt.” He warned this could undermine peace in the region.

Also read: War rages on the Lebanon-Israel border, 10 Hezbollah fighters killed

Here are 5 reasons why Egypt rejects Gaza refugees.

1. Endangering the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty



Photo/Reuters

Their rejection is rooted in fears that Israel wants to force the permanent expulsion of Palestinians to their country and quash Palestinian demands for statehood.

El-Sissi also said a mass exodus would risk bringing militants into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, where they might launch attacks against Israel, endangering the two countries’ 40-year-old peace agreement.

2. Trauma with the Nakba



Photo/Reuters

Displacement has been a major theme of Palestinian history. In the 1948 war surrounding the creation of Israel, an estimated 700,000 Palestinians were expelled or fled from what is now Israel. Palestinians call the event the Nakba, which in Arabic means “catastrophe”.

In the 1967 Middle East war, when Israel captured the West Bank and Gaza Strip, another 300,000 Palestinians fled, mostly to Jordan.

The refugees and their descendants now number nearly 6 million people, most living in camps and communities in the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. The diaspora has spread further, with many refugees living in Arab Gulf states or Western countries.

After fighting stopped in the 1948 war, Israel refused to allow refugees to return to their homes. Since then, Israel has rejected Palestinian demands that the refugees be returned as part of a peace deal, arguing that it would threaten the country’s Jewish majority.