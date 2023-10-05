loading…

Azerbaijan has Israel’s full support in the war against Armenia. Photo/Reuters

BAKU – On September 19, the day Azerbaijan began its offensive on the Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh region, Marut Vanyan heard an ominous sound in the sky above his hometown.

“I’m not a military expert,” recalled Vanyan, a journalist, as reported by CNN. “But I heard very, very clearly… a roar above me. I believe it was a drone.”

Vanyan, a longtime resident of Stepanakert, once Nagorno-Karabakh’s largest city, recognized the sound from 2020, when Azerbaijan waged a 44-day war for the region and surrounding areas with the help of Turkish and Israeli weapons.

Vanyan took a video of the sky over Stepanakert, gray and cloudy, the whir of propellers clearly audible in the background, and posted it on X.

According to Leonid Nersisyan, a defense analyst and researcher at Armenia’s Applied Policy Research Institute (APRI), an independent think tank, the sound was that of Israel Aerospace Industries’ Harop, a loitering munition known for the piercing sound it makes when descending on a target. .

Here are 5 reasons why Azerbaijan was able to beat Armenia.

1. Using Drones Made in Israel



Photo/Reuters

Azerbaijani forces used Harop – often referred to as “suicide drones” – and other Israeli drones throughout the 2020 war.

The nose of the Harop unmanned combat aerial vehicle developed by Israel Aerospace Industries is displayed at the Autonomous Robotics Unmanned System Expo, in the coastal city of Rishon Le Tsyion, south of Tel Aviv on November 26, 2014.

Despite their relatively secretive relationship, Israeli equipment makes up the bulk of Azerbaijan’s arms imports, according to weapons researchers. Azerbaijani officials have praised Israeli weapons as an integral part of their country’s success in Nagorno-Karabakh during the 2020 war.

Now, as more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh in the latest conflict there, Israel-Azerbaijan relations are under scrutiny, with an editorial in Israel’s most prominent left-wing newspaper, Haaretz, declaring that “the country’s fingerprints are on all ethnicities. cleanup” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Drones were used constantly” in the 2020 war, as well as in this latest conflict, a former lieutenant colonel in the Artsakh Defense Army – the military force of the separatist Armenian republic of Karabakh – told CNN on condition of anonymity. (Artsakh is the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh and the self-proclaimed republic there.)