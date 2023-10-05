loading…

US President Joe Biden admits he is a Zionist. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – When Joe Biden met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet during his visit to Israel, the US president assured them: “I don’t believe you have to be a Jew to be a Zionist. and I am a Zionist.”

Politicians and generals gathered in a Tel Aviv hotel ballroom nodded in agreement, according to a US official familiar with the closed-door remarks, even as Israel bombarded Gaza in retaliation for devastating attacks by Palestinian Hamas.

Here are 5 pieces of evidence that US President Joe Biden is a Zionist.

1. Claiming to be a Friend of Israel to Secure a Political Career for the 2024 Election



Photo/Reuters

Biden, who is of Irish Catholic descent, has used similar words in the past to express his interest in Israel. But the moment, which has not been previously reported, illustrates how Biden as one of the leading “Friends of Israel” in American politics appeared to guide him during a defining crisis of his presidency.

It also underscores the challenges he faces in balancing unwavering support for Israel and persuading Netanyahu – with whom Netanyahu has a long history – not to exacerbate the civilian toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza and complicate the release of American hostages further.

“Biden’s relationship with Israel is deeply embedded in his political DNA,” said Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East negotiator who served six secretaries of state in both Democratic and Republican administrations, as reported by Reuters. “Like it or not, he is in the midst of a crisis that he must overcome.”

Reuters interviewed a dozen current and former aides, lawmakers and analysts, some of whom said Biden’s wartime stance on Netanyahu could give the US leverage to try to soften Israel’s response in Gaza.

In their private session with aides on Wednesday, the two leaders showed none of the tension that has sometimes characterized their meetings, according to US officials familiar with the talks.

But Biden asked Netanyahu tough questions about the impending attack, including “have you thought about what will happen the next day?” the official said. US and regional sources expressed doubt that Israel, which has vowed to destroy Hamas, has not achieved its ultimate goal.

Biden’s alignment with the far-right leader risks alienating some progressives in the Democratic Party as he seeks re-election in 2024, with growing international condemnation of Israel’s tactics also blaming the US.

This has also prompted many Palestinians and other Arab countries to consider Biden too biased in favor of Israel to act as a peace broker.