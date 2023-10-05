Suara.com – After going public with their relationship, Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid actually looked even closer. The two are now often seen together. In fact, there is no doubt that Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar are holding each other’s hands.

Recently, the two of them were in the spotlight again because Sarah Tumiwa’s upload showed Aaliyah Massaid curled up and hugging Tariq Halilintar from the side. Meanwhile Tariq Halilintar also looks very relaxed about this.

This upload then reaped pros and cons from netizens. Some sneered at their dating style, which was considered too close. However, on the other hand, there were those who commented on the increasingly compatible relationship between the two.

This photo itself is not the first time to show the romantic moments of Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid. The reason is, the two of them are often seen together. The following is a portrait of the closeness of Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid.

1. Have dinner together

Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid are also often seen having dinner together. In the upload from the fanbase account @thariq_aaliyah, the two of them are seen smiling and facing the camera. The two of them also looked compact wearing black outfits when having dinner together.

2. Photo wearing a jersey

Tariq Halilintar uploaded a photo of himself and Aaliyah Massaid wearing the same jersey at the ‘Goal Kampung Futsal’ event. The upload shows the two of them sitting together with their backs to the camera. Tariq Halilintar’s shirt shows the words ‘Ompa’ while Aaliyah Massaid wears a jersey with his name on it. In the photo, the two of them appear to be talking together.

3. Play badminton together

Another portrait shows Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid playing badminton with their friends. Sarah Tumiwa can also be seen in the portrait.

4. With daughter

Tariq Halilintar also uploaded a photo with a girl. This photo attracted attention because the three of them were actually like a family. Moreover, the girl also wore black clothes that matched Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar.

5. With Reza Artamevia

Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid have also posed with Reza Artamevia. In an upload on his fan’s Instagram account, Tariq Halilintar is seen wearing a red shirt taking a photo with Aaliyah Massaid’s mother, Reza Artamevia. In the portrait, the three of them are seen smiling facing the camera.