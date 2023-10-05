In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Prime Day is over, but the offers are not: we present you 5 Orange Days deals that will make you rethink that wish list.

Although October’s Prime Day has dominated the covers, the PcComponentes Orange Days are still valid until September 15, which is one last opportunity to get good peripherals and devices at the best price, since Prime Day has come to an end. end.

If you are one of those who wait all year for the best discounts on high-end devices and components, you cannot miss these deals. It’s the perfect time to update that old equipment, make the leap to more professional gaming, or simply treat yourself to a technological treat.

Because the discount fever doesn’t just stop at Prime Day. PcComponentes has been hitting hard with its Orange Days, offering offers that will make you rethink that wish list.

If you’re ready to discover the best of the best at incredible prices, read on! We assure you that these offers are ones that you don’t see every day. Here we bring you 5 bargains from the Orange Days of PcComponentes that you can’t let escape.

LG Ultragear 27GQ50F-B

The gaming world has never been so exciting until the arrival of the LG UltraGear 27GQ50F-B. A monitor designed to satisfy the demands of the most gamers. Thanks to your ultra-fast 165Hz speed, you will not miss any detail of any frame. And, if we talk about speed, the 1ms IPS panel guarantees an immediate response.

But not everything is speed, AMD FreeSync Premium technology Elevate your experience to another level, offering a fluid image without interruptions. Plus, the virtually borderless design and adjustable base make your setup look spectacular. And if you like to personalize your experience, choose from the Player, FPS or RTS modes and make each game unique.

Samsung 980 SSD de 1 TB

For those looking for speed and efficiency, the Samsung 980 SSD de 1 TB It is presented as the ideal companion for your PC. This SSD is not just any drive: it inherits Samsung’s tradition of quality and offers a perfect combination of performance and reliability.

Whether you’re a content creator, IT professional, or just a user looking to optimize your PC, this SSD has what you need. And with Samsung Magician software, keeping your drive in tip-top shape is a piece of cake. Do you want more speed? His NVMe interface and the PCIe 3.0 technology They make sure your computer flies.

HP Damage 16

If you are looking for a laptop that not only allows you to play, but also accompanies you in your daily tasks, the HP Damage 16 It is your best choice. With a procesador AMD Ryzen 7 6800Hthis laptop combines power and versatility.

It doesn’t matter if you’re playing an intense game or working: its cooling system ensures that everything runs smoothly. The gaming experience is enhanced with its high frequency screen and the OMEN Gaming Hubwhich takes the game to another level.

Ozone StrikeBack

A keyboard that is not only functional but also looks spectacular in your setup? Ozone StrikeBack has it all. More than a keyboard, the StrikeBack is an experience. His mechanical design con RGB backlight allows for complete customization.

Whether you’re gaming at night or want your desk to look amazing, this keyboard’s lighting options suit you. Besides, his durability and precision They guarantee hours and hours of worry-free play.

Razer Basilisk V3

And to close with a flourish, the Razer Basilisk V3 It promises to change your gaming experience radically. This mouse not only looks spectacular with its Razer Chroma RGB lightingbut it also has features that will make your game more precise and effective.

From his programmable buttonsthrough its smart scroll wheel, to its Ergonomic designeverything in the Basilisk V3 has been designed so that you dominate in each game.

