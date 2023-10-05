Suara.com – The Netflix documentary ‘Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso’ which focuses on the coffee cyanide case is currently being discussed by the public. There are a number of irregularities in the film that reveal the death of Mirna Salihin and Jessica Wongso was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mirna’s father, Edi Darmawan, who was interviewed in the documentary, is the figure most widely suspected. Check out the oddities in the cyanide coffee case based on the following Netflix documentary.

1. Cyanide content in Mirna’s body

Forensic pathologist at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital, Jakarta, Dr. Djaja Surya Atmadja, was the person who first examined Mirna’s body. He saw that Mirna’s corpse’s face was blue, whereas people who died from cyanide would be red.

Apart from that, the doctor admitted that he did not find cyanide levels in Mirna’s stomach when he examined the body 70 minutes after her death.

However, the toxicology expert witness presented by Mirna’s father said that 0.2 mg of cyanide per liter of blood was found in the stomach of the body after 3 days of death, or after the body was autopsied again. Meanwhile, cyanide can only cause death if the dose reaches 50-176 mg.

The difference between the discovery of cyanide and the lethal levels of cyanide is very large. Moreover, cyanide was discovered after 3 days of death. In the initial trial, prosecutors accused Jessica of poisoning Mirna with high levels of cyanide, namely 5 milligrams, mixed in Vietnamese iced coffee.

2. Mirna’s body was never autopsied

Another oddity is the fact that Mirna’s body was never autopsied, as revealed by a forensic doctor from Sukanto Hospital, Police Headquarters, Dr Slamet Purnomo. During the trial, Slamet revealed that his party had not carried out an autopsy on Mirna.

Slamet said one of the reasons Mirna’s body was not autopsied was because of the request of police investigators and the victim’s family. At that time, investigators only asked Slamet to take samples from a number of Mirna’s organs, such as bile, liver and urine.

Meanwhile, judge Jessica Wongso’s attorney, Otto Hasibuan, did not accept that his client was charged with murder but in fact the victim’s body was never autopsied. Even in his defense note, Otto revealed that Mirna’s father, Edi Darmawan Salihin, agreed to an autopsy on his daughter’s body. According to him, without an autopsy, Jessica’s crime would automatically not be proven.

3. Expert Witness Beng Beng Ong was suddenly deported

Otto Hasibuan brought in Beng Beng Ong, a forensic pathologist from Australia, to reveal someone’s death due to cyanide. In his testimony, Beng Beng Ong said that Mirna’s death was not caused by cyanide poisoning.

However, Beng Beng Ong’s presence at the trial could not last long because the prosecutor discovered that there were immigration violations. Beng Beng Ong became a witness in court using a free visit visa (BVK). He was then deported and banned from returning to Indonesia for 6 months.

At that moment, Otto believed that his party would lose. “Since then I have seen that it is impossible to win, there is something wrong here,” said actress Jessica Mila’s father-in-law.

4. Photo of Mirna’s Body Suddenly Changed

Furthermore, another oddity was that when Mirna’s father, Edi Darmawan, got angry, an expert stated that the characteristic of a person who died from cyanide poisoning was that the body was cherry red. Meanwhile, Mirna Salihin’s body at that time was blue so it did not match these characteristics.

Angry Edi Darmawan immediately tried to show new evidence that his daughter’s body was cherry red. Jessica’s party felt strange when they saw the evidence and information that appeared during the trial.

5. The evidence is already held by many people

Various expert statements from lawyers and prosecutors in the cyanide coffee case often conflict, including regarding the evidence brought by the prosecutor to trial. One of them is evidence of cyanide coffee. Until the end of the trial, the prosecutor could not confirm whether the coffee bottle shown in court actually contained cyanide or not.

The irregularity occurred because many people had evidence of cyanide coffee. According to the statement from the bartender at Café Olivier, Yohanes, he admitted that he poured the remaining Mirna coffee into a glass mineral water bottle. He did this after being asked by the bar manager of Cafe Olivier, Devi Siagian, to move the coffee.

Otto doubted the authenticity of the coffee in the bottle which was a proof item. He suspected that the coffee did not come from the remains of the poisonous coffee that Mirna drank.

The change in color of the coffee in the bottle is thought to be due to the long storage since Mirna’s death occurred. Even though the coffee in the bottle had changed color, Devi believed that it was the coffee bottle that was taken by the police to be examined at the National Police Laboratory and Information Center.

