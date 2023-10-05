loading…

Jewish citizens in Germany also provide support for Israel. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The North Atlantic Treaty Organization or abbreviated as NATO is an international military defense alliance consisting of 31 member countries.

In addition to its primary goal of ensuring collective security and defense, NATO members also have diverse cultures, religions and ethnic backgrounds.

One factor that influences this diversity is the religious composition of each member country. One of the religions recognized in several NATO member countries is Judaism.

As is known, the country with the largest number of Jews in the world is Israel. Even though Israel is an ally of the United States which is the founder of NATO, Israel is not part of NATO.

This article will discuss the NATO member countries with the largest number of Jews and how the presence of Jewish communities influences social and political dynamics in these countries.

NATO Countries with the Most Jews

1. United States

The United States has a large Jewish population, being one of the largest Jewish communities in the world outside Israel. Currently, there are 5.7 million Jews in the United States.

As one of the founding countries of NATO, the United States has great influence in the alliance’s policies and decisions.

The large Jewish community in the United States also influences foreign policy regarding Israel and security-related policies in the Middle East.

2. France

France is one of the NATO member countries in Europe with a sizable Jewish population. In 2023, followers of the Jewish faith in France will reach 448,000 people in this country.

The Jewish community in France has influence in various aspects of social and political life in the country. Challenges and issues related to anti-Semitism are also a serious concern for the French government and the international community.

3. Canada

Canada, this country also has a sizable Jewish community, especially in cities such as Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The number of Jews in this country reaches 393,000 people.