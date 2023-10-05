loading…

Israel has borders with Muslim countries. Photo/Reuters

There are a number of Muslim-majority countries that have direct borders with Israel. From their names, all of them have been involved in armed conflicts in the past until now.

Israel is a country in West Asia. Looking back, they first declared themselves an independent country in 1948.

In its territory, Israel has many borders with other countries in the world. Of the many, some of them are countries with a majority Muslim population.

Muslim-Majority Country that Has a Border with Israel

1. Lebanon

Lebanon is a country in the West Asia region. Quoting Britannica, Monday (16/10/2023), this country borders Syria to the north and east, and Israel to the south.

Lebanon’s border with Israel stretches approximately 79.1 miles in the southern part of its territory. Looking back, the border was established in 1949 as part of the agreement after the Arab-Israeli War.

Furthermore, the border area between Lebanon and Israel is known as the ‘Green Line’. However, this border does not officially apply as a formal border between the two countries.

Recently, the border between Lebanon and Israel looks quite hot. This is inseparable from the tensions between the Hezbollah militant group and Tel Aviv troops.

As is known, previously Israel and Hamas were at war. Under the pretext of solidarity with Palestinians, Lebanon-based Hezbollah also threatened Israel.

2. Syria

Syria shares a border with Israel in the northeastern part of its territory. Quoting World Atlas, the border is around 77 miles long.

Relations between Israel and Syria have been tense for a long time. After the Six-Day War in 1967, negotiations took place between the two countries.

On the one hand, Syria wants the return of the previously captured Golan Heights. Meanwhile, Israel is asking for recognition and peaceful relations with Syria.

3. Egypt

Next there is Egypt. Looking at its history, this country also has a history of conflict with Israel, including several major wars.