There are five Middle Eastern countries with the largest Muslim populations. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The Middle East is synonymous with Arab and Muslim communities. There are five countries in the region with the largest Muslim populations.

The Middle East is now in the world’s spotlight after the war between Israel and Hamas escalated and it is feared that it will spread to various countries in the region.

This major war was triggered by Hamas’ attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, against Israel on October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds more kidnapped.

In response, the Israeli Zionist regime declared war codenamed Operation Iron Sword. Gaza is bombarded almost non-stop. The area was also completely surrounded. So far more than 4,000 people have died.

Iran has warned that the situation in the Middle East could get out of control if the Israeli military does not stop its invasion of Gaza, Palestine.

Iran’s ally in Lebanon, Hezbollah, has also exchanged artillery fire with Israel in the border area. Several people were killed, including a Zionist military commander.

The situation became increasingly critical when the United States, which defended Israel, deployed its combat assets around the Middle East. It includes two carrier battle groups. America claims that its deployment of combat assets is to protect Israel from potential attacks by third parties.

Meanwhile, Israel’s war in Gaza does not look at religion. Places of worship, including mosques and churches, in Gaza have been bombarded by the Zionist military.

5 Middle Eastern Countries with the Largest Muslim Population

Apart from the ongoing war, here are the 5 Middle Eastern countries with the largest Muslim populations, as quoted by wisevoter.

1. Egypt

A total of 82 million people (95.3 percent)