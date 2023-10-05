loading…

SMER-SSD Party leader Robert Fico walks outside his party headquarters on the day of the country’s early parliamentary elections in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 30, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Eva Korinkova

BRATISLAVA – Robert Fico is a Slovak politician who served as Prime Minister of Slovakia from 2006 to 2010, 2012 to 2018, and 2022 to 2023.

Fico is known as a figure with pro-Russian views, which often causes controversy within Slovakia and abroad.

There are several reasons that can explain why Fico is more supportive of Russia. The following are some of them:

1. Close Historical and Cultural Relations

Slovakia and Russia have close historical and cultural ties. Both countries were once part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and they have many similarities in terms of language, religion, and culture.

This makes Fico feel closer to Russia than to Western countries.

2. Economic Interests

Slovakia is heavily dependent on natural gas supplies from Russia. In 2022, Russia supplied approximately 85% of the natural gas used in Slovakia.

This makes Slovakia vulnerable to political pressure from Russia.

3. Political Views

Fico is a socialist who has political views that are different from those of Western countries.

He is more conservative and nationalist, and he often criticizes Western policies. This puts it more in line with Russia, which also has conservative and nationalist political views.

4. Perception of NATO

Fico has a negative perception of NATO. He argues that NATO is an aggressive military alliance that threatens Russia.