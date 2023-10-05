loading…

Israel used a series of tactics in its ground invasion of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli forces are moving slowly in their ground offensive in Gaza to keep open the possibility of drawing in Hamas militants to negotiate the release of more than 200 hostages, military experts consulted by Reuters said.

The care taken by Israeli forces in seizing and securing swaths of territory in the first days of the sustained ground offensive on Gaza stands in stark contrast to the incessant air strikes over the past three weeks in the Mediterranean enclave, as well as Israel’s previous ground offensive there. .

Not carrying out direct attacks on the most densely populated areas of Gaza with the full force of Israeli ground troops is also aimed at weakening Hamas’s leadership with a long campaign, while leaving room for a possible agreement regarding those held hostage, according to the three people’s assessment. Israeli security sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that the recovery of the hostages was an “integral” part of the military’s objectives in Gaza. Hamas, the armed Islamist group that controls Gaza, has so far released four civilians out of 239 people believed to be held, many of whom were in a network of deep tunnels.

The following are 5 tactics of the Israeli army in the invasion of Gaza.

1. Move Slowly to Feed Hamas Fighters



Photo/Reuters

By moving slowly, the army also hopes to secure the flanks of Israeli forces and bait Hamas fighters into moving out of tunnels or denser urban areas and engaging Israeli forces in open areas where they can be more easily killed, said a former senior commander who denied . named.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the details of the attack, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

“This is being done little by little, meter by meter, trying to avoid casualties and trying to kill as many Hamas terrorists as possible,” said Amos Yadlin, a former head of Israeli defense intelligence, as reported by Reuters.

Hamas leaders say a ceasefire is needed to free the civilian hostages, which Israel says include people with passports from 25 different countries.

2. Surrounding Gaza



Photo/Reuters

After amassing hundreds of thousands of troops, including reservists, on its border with Gaza, Israel carried out its first sustained ground offensive on Friday.

The government has given the Israeli military two objectives – to dismantle Hamas, including its infrastructure and operational capabilities, and to repatriate the hostages, said chief spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.