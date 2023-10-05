Suara.com – AC Milan will host Juventus in the ninth week of the 2023/2024 Italian Serie A League. The following are interesting facts ahead of the AC Milan vs Juventus big match.

This exciting and interesting match entitled Derbi d’Italia will be presented at the San Siro on Monday (23/10/2023) early morning at 01:45 WIB.

AC Milan was on fire before the October international break by achieving consecutive wins in its last four matches in the Italian League.

The Rossoneri – nicknamed AC Milan – have collected 21 points so far from eight Serie A matches, the result of seven wins and only one defeat.

The following are interesting facts ahead of the AC Milan vs Juventus duel in the Italian League:

1. If we avoid defeat in tonight’s match, AC Milan will go six games unbeaten against Juventus in Serie A for the first time since 1989.

2. If AC Milan avoid defeat tonight, Stefano Pioli will become the first coach to go six consecutive games without defeat against Juventus in Serie A.

3. If they keep a clean sheet tonight, it will be the first time since 1989 that AC Milan have managed to keep three consecutive clean sheets against Juventus.

4. A win tonight would see AC Milan win eight of the opening nine games of their Serie A campaign for the third time in their history. They have won the title on both previous occasions.

5. At 40 years 106 days old, Antonio Mirante will be the oldest goalkeeper to appear in this match.