Hamas uses many locations as operational centers against Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas is very sophisticated in launching attacks on Israel and carrying out resistance against Zionists. They had no obvious military bases, but they took shelter under civilian buildings. This shows their struggle to blend in with Gaza residents.

This shows that Hamas always has the support of the people of Gaza. They want to fight and become human shields for Hamas fighters. They also want to help consolidate the struggle against the Zionists.

This pretext causes Israel to frequently bomb various locations suspected of being affiliated with Hamas, from hospitals to schools. However, Israeli attacks often result in many civilian casualties.

The following are 5 locations that often serve as operational bases for Hamas in Gaza.

1. Hospital



Photo/Reuters

The Israeli army accused Hamas of using hospitals in the Gaza Strip as “operation centers” to attack Israel.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, “Hamas is waging war from hospitals” in Gaza.

“Hamas has turned the hospital into a command and control center as well as a hideout for Hamas terrorists and commanders,” said Hagari, reported by Al Jazeera.

Hagari added that Hamas also used fuel stored at the facility to carry out its attacks. Since the war began, about 12 hospitals, or a third of the total hospitals in Gaza, have been closed due to damage from Israeli bombing or running out of fuel, the UN said.

Other hospitals have become shelters for tens of thousands of people who have fled their homes to seek safety from Israeli attacks.

2. Refugee Camp



Photo/Reuters

The Israeli military said it struck a Hamas target in a Gaza refugee camp that the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said killed or injured dozens of people.